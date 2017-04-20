Essential California: Millions of SoCal trees are dying off

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, April 20, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The trees are dropping like flies

The trees of Southern California are dying at a frighteningly fast rate. “We’re witnessing a transition to a post-oasis landscape in Southern California,” says Greg McPherson, a supervisory research forester with the U.S. Forest Service. Here’s just one startling example: In recent years, botanists have documented how insect and disease infestations destroyed over 100,000 willows in San Diego County’s Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. Los Angeles Times

Free speech debate

UC Berkeley officials on Wednesday canceled conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s appearance at the university next week, citing safety concerns after several violent clashes. The decision further heightens a free speech debate roiling campuses in California and across the country after disturbances have interrupted, and in some cases forced the cancellation of, conservative speakers. Los Angeles Times

Libraries transform for the digital age

Libraries at California’s universities are being transformed to reflect a world where fewer books and more space to collaborate are needed. At UC Berkeley, 135,000 books at Moffitt Library have been shipped out and moved to other locations. Los Angeles Times

A budget fight for the aging

California’s program to provide in-home care for its low-income elderly and disabled residents finds itself once again at the heart of a state budget standoff. In 20 years, residents age 65 or older will make up nearly a quarter of the population, according to state projections, up from 14% last year. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

City Hall Confidential: Thursday is a big day at L.A. City Hall. The city budget is being released amid tight financial times, and Mayor Eric Garcetti will deliver his State of the City address. Here are five key things to watch for. Los Angeles Times

A new L.A. park: After 16 years, Los Angeles State Historic Park is about to open. The park sits on a 32-acre site sandwiched between Chinatown and the Los Angeles River and surrounded by neighborhoods that have been ports of entry for L.A.’s immigrant populations for nearly two centuries. Los Angeles Times

A community withers away: West Hollywood’s Russian community used to be growing and vibrant, but in the last 20 years, it’s actually shrunk. The population of Russian-speaking immigrants fell nearly 30% to 3,872 people from 2000 to 2010, according to a city study. LA Weekly

We bought a ranch: Driving along I-5, you’ll inevitably pass the sprawling Tejon Ranch. Several years ago, two law professors decided to imitate the activist investors they studied and pour their retirement funds into this venture against the advice of their wives. The Atlantic

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Some dreams die: The number of “Dreamers” deported after being brought illegally to the United States as children and losing their protected status because of criminal behavior appears to have soared in the first few months of the Trump administration. Los Angeles Times

There’s a twist! Officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are now disputing that they deported a 23-year-old man with permission to live and work in the United States. The move comes a day after agency officials wrongly claimed the man didn’t have protective status in the first place. Los Angeles Times

Walking back Trump: During a Wednesday morning Fox News appearance, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions wouldn’t promise that participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program won’t be deported. Politico

Not so big or beautiful: Here’s what we know about the price and pitfalls of President Trump’s proposed border wall. Reveal

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Abortion on campus: A proposed bill in the state Senate would allow California’s public college campuses to be the first in the nation to offer abortion by medication at their student health centers. The Mercury News

Perez in California: Democratic National Committee leader Tom Perez will address California Democrats at their annual convention in May, the state party announced Wednesday. Los Angeles Times