Essential California: How high rollers can fly at LAX

TOP STORIES

Flying for the rich and famous

LAX’s new private terminal for the rich and famous makes flying easier, but at a steep price. L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez went to check out the rarefied atmosphere of air travel for the wealthy. “I walked out the door of the plane and there was a guy standing there with a little sign, come with me,” one movie producer told Steve. Los Angeles Times

A sigh of relief

After a deal was struck in the early hours Tuesday morning and a strike was averted, a sense of relief spread through Hollywood. The film and television industry was terrified that a work stoppage would have had a widespread impact throughout the business. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Florists, prop houses and other Hollywood vendors are gleefully shelving their austerity plans after the WGA strike is averted. Los Angeles Times

A new way to address homelessness

A new and largely unproven approach is emerging as a major element of Los Angeles County’s homeless initiative. Those drafting plans for the sales tax funds approved by voters in March have proposed spending more than $40 million over the next three years to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place. Los Angeles Times

No deal for Target

A judge has delivered a new legal defeat to Los Angeles elected officials, striking down the city’s approval of a Hollywood Target shopping center for the second time in three years. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Healthcare shuffle: In a surprise shake-up Tuesday, Molina Healthcare Inc. — a major player in Obamacare health insurance markets — ousted its two top executives, both sons of the firm’s founder. The company cited poor financial results. The growing, Long Beach-based health insurer has nearly 5 million customers. Los Angeles Times

Earthquake warning funded: The budget deal reached in Congress this week penciled in $10.2 million for an earthquake early warning system for California and the rest of the West Coast for the budget year that ends in September. Los Angeles Times

Who needs a car to get to prom? Students at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita got all dressed up and jumped on the Metrolink train to get to their prom at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. Los Angeles Times

More trucks, more problems: With the Southern California economy improving, there are more commercial trucks on the road. There are also more collisions involving these trucks. KPCC

A fight to get to the sign: Groups of local homeowners and Griffith Park preservationists are mounting a legal battle over L.A.'s closure of the gate to a trail to the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Blocking that wall: In California, state lawmakers are debating whether to blacklist contractors who help build the president's proposed border wall. Other states are doing the same. NPR

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Sessions versus the state: On several fronts, U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions could be the man who changes the course of policy debates in California. Sacramento Bee

Settlement reached: Airbnb agreed on Monday to settle a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco, ending litigation that could have stymied its efforts to grow or even go public. Los Angeles Times

A greener state: California would completely phase out the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity under a new proposal from Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León. The legislation would speed up plans to increase reliance on renewable sources such as solar and wind, increasing the state’s 2030 target from 50% to 60%. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS