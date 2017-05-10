Essential California: Comey learned of firing from TV while talking to FBI agents in L.A.

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, May 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

He went to L.A. and got fired

James Comey was in Los Angeles on Tuesday for a scheduled appearance at an FBI recruiting event. Then he was fired as director of the agency. Comey learned about his firing from a TV news report while speaking with FBI agents in Los Angeles, according to an FBI source. “He was caught flat-footed,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The Justice Department is citing Comey’s mishandling of Clinton's emails last year as grounds for his ouster. Los Angeles Times

Blocking out the advocates

The groups that, for the last two years, pushed for a crackdown on police misconduct were left out of talks between L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and the LAPD union. “Police accountability, police transparency, police reform, is probably the top government issue of concern in communities of color,” said Pete White, executive director of the Community Action Network, a skid row advocacy group that also focuses on policing issues. “We should be the first, not the last, to be considered in creating reform measures.” Los Angeles Times

A fight in the 1st City Council district

Los Angeles City Council candidate Joe Bray-Ali is under fire over comments he made in an online forum that encouraged racism and fat-shaming. This and revelations about extramarital affairs along with unpaid taxes have provided a lift to unpopular incumbent Gil Cedillo. Los Angeles Times

And a fight to be on the L.A. Unified School Board

In the home stretch before the May 16 vote, two very different audiences focused on very different concerns at campaign forums for pivotal Los Angeles school board contests. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Growing empire: L.A. radio station Power 106 has been sold to a Downey-based broadcaster. Previously, Meruelo bought Spanish-language television station KWHY-TV Channel 22 from NBCUniversal in 2011 and picked up radio station KDAY-FM (93.5) in 2014. Los Angeles Times

Movable music feast: The Music Center is hitting the road. The downtown Los Angeles performing arts campus that includes the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall has announced a new initiative, “The Music Center on Location.” Los Angeles Times

Letter from a fancy school: Here’s how Harvard-Westlake High School “was the breeding ground for two of the youngest and most vehement stars of the Trump movement.” The Intercept

The birds are alive: A rare shorebird has moved back into some of the prime real estate it abandoned seven decades ago — the playground beaches of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Times

Restoring the beach: Santa Monica is taking steps to restore a section of its popular beach with the hope of creating a buffer against sea level rise and bringing back coastal plants and wildlife that have been almost eliminated from the region. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Some pushback: The Kern County Board of Supervisors has voted to oppose California’s sanctuary state bill. Bakersfield.com

What to do about the gangs? The MS-13 gang is actually a problem, but some say it doesn’t seem as if President Trump’s administration has any answers to it. The New Yorker

More jail space, please: “Orange County supervisors unanimously approved a plan Tuesday to rent an additional 120 detention beds at the Theo Lacy Facility to immigration officials that will provide up to $5 million more in revenue to the county.” KPCC

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A new front: A legal battle over regulations for construction vehicles could become the first test of whether President Trump wants to rein in California’s unique ability to limit air pollution. Los Angeles Times