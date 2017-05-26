Essential California: Farmers in California need immigrant workers. Will Trump help or hurt?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, May 26, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Farmers counting on visas

Consumer tastes for fresh strawberries and leaf lettuce — two of California’s most stubbornly labor-intensive crops — have helped drive a boom in agricultural guest workers along a coastal corridor from the Salinas Valley in Monterey County through the Oxnard Plain in Ventura County. In the Santa Maria Valley alone, the number of such workers catapulted from six sheepherders in 2012 to more than 2,000 laborers last year. If growers have their way, they will get even more under the visa program known as H-2A and face fewer barriers, delays and regulations. But how does this gel with President Trump’s views on immigration? Los Angeles Times

710 ends here

Ending one of the most divisive transportation controversies in the region, L.A. transit officials withdrew their support for the proposed 710 Freeway tunnel and voted to redirect hundreds of millions of dollars to local street improvements and other transportation options for the San Gabriel Valley and East Los Angeles. It means the 710 Freeway — famous for “the gap” that has stymied Southern California motorists for decades — will likely never be completed. Los Angeles Times

Light sentence

In what a Northern California district attorney is calling a case “more egregious than Brock Turner” and deserving of a harsher punishment, a 20-year-old man will serve only four months in jail for drugging and raping a family member. Del Norte Superior Court Judge William H. Follett sentenced Nolan Bruder on May 17 to three years’ probation and 240 days in county jail, despite new legislation mandating prison sentences and prohibiting probation for certain sexual offenses. Los Angeles Times

Boxing day

The pink doughnut box is a distinctly California tradition, one so ingrained it often requires an outsider to notice. But the story behind the pink look is also a distinctly California story as well. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

You’ve been warned: Trump’s budget would eliminate federal funding for an earthquake early warning system being developed for California and the rest of the West Coast. If that comes to pass, it probably would kill the long-planned effort. Los Angeles Times

Elephant ruling: A court order requiring the Los Angeles Zoo to exercise its elephants on soft ground and barring the use of electric shock was overturned Thursday by the California Supreme Court. Los Angeles Times

Big legacy: Assessing the mark media mogul and philanthropist Jerry Perenchio made on Los Angeles cultural institutions. Los Angeles Times

Flying over Muscle Beach: Watch this drone fly through some small spaces at Venice Beach. Curbed Los Angeles

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

ICE raid: Federal immigration agents arrested nearly 200 people in the Los Angeles area during a five-day dragnet targeting criminal offenders living in the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

Detention questions: The American Civil Liberties Union is suing after a 60 year-old San Bernardino woman who is a U.S. citizen was threatened with deportation. Los Angeles Times

Deported: Records show that an immigrant here illegally — charged with DUI and hit and run in a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old San Ysidro boy — was deported or allowed to voluntarily return to Mexico 17 times over the last 14 years without facing criminal charges. San Diego Union-Tribune

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

UC balance: A troubling statistic about the decline of economic diversity on University of California campuses. New York Times

Is he running? California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles) stirred up speculation about a possible run for governor or U.S. Senate when he released a slickly produced video just before the California Democratic Party’s convention last weekend, but he has remained coy about his future political plans. Los Angeles Times

Suspense file: From a sales tax exemption on tampons to healthcare rules and marijuana regulation, a massive stack of proposed laws faces a major deadline Friday morning at the state Capitol. To survive, they must clear what's known as the "suspense file" — the place where bills that would cost taxpayers money are held in legislative limbo. Los Angeles Times