Essential California: Gov. Jerry Brown talks global warming with China's president

TOP STORIES

Brown meets Xi

Gov. Jerry Brown met with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in a rare move that catapults California’s status as a negotiator with China while the U.S. falls back on climate change. They discussed global warming and green tech in the Great Hall of the People, a granite-columned building on Tiananmen Square reserved for high-level dignitaries, political gatherings and ceremonial occasions. “It’s highly significant that the governor of California can meet with the president of China and talk about the foremost issue of our time,” Brown said. Los Angeles Times

L.A.’s next member of Congress

State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez won the race for the 34th Congressional District after L.A. attorney Robert Lee Ahn conceded. Gomez will continue a decades-old tradition of Democratic Latino representation in the district, which stretches from downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights and incorporates Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Koreatown. Los Angeles Times

Change is coming to DWP

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has put a hold on a $2.2-billion plan to rebuild old natural gas power plants while it studies clean energy alternatives to meet electricity demands. Los Angeles Times

Plus: This decision was the result of an investigation by the Los Angeles Times published earlier this year that showed the state is operating with an oversupply of electricity, driven largely by the construction of gas-fueled generating plants. Los Angeles Times

Uber tries to clean up its act

Uber has fired 20 employees after a company investigation into sexual harassment claims. A law firm hired by the company looked into 215 complaints and took no action in 100 instances. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Drivers take note: Major streets in West Hollywood and the surrounding areas will be closed this weekend for LGBTQ pride events and a protest march that will replace the usual L.A. Pride parade. Los Angeles Times

Settlement reached: Los Angeles is getting $400,000 to settle its lawsuit against real estate developer Geoffrey H. Palmer over a massive fire at a downtown construction site that damaged city property, city officials announced Tuesday. The money is a tiny fraction of the $20 million that the city had originally sought. Los Angeles Times

History discovered: An ancient Native American site has been found on the Channel Islands just off the coast of Southern California. Associated Press

Cool milestone: Kia Patterson has become the first black independent owner of the Grocery Outlet, which opened in Compton two months ago. The Undefeated

Video: Turning L.A.’s many urban challenges into a miniature golf game. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Budget preview: Here’s what lawmakers in Sacramento are still negotiating when it comes to the state’s next budget. Los Angeles Times

Ready for prime time: Sen. Kamala Harris is hoping to get her close-up in the James B. Comey hearing on Capitol Hill. San Francisco Chronicle

Plus: Here’s a guide to the Comey hearing Thursday. Los Angeles Times

A fight for the house: A conservative super PAC called the Congressional Leadership Fund isn’t representing a specific candidate, but it is on a mission to keep California's vulnerable GOP congressmen in office. Los Angeles Times

Reducing the burden: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to eliminate the $50 “registration fee” that the public defender’s office and other court-appointed counsel may charge defendants before providing them with legal services. Los Angeles Times