Essential California: An ugly day for Uber, and what it says about Silicon Valley culture

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, June 14, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Uber founder takes leave

Travis Kalanick, Uber’s co-founder and chief executive, will take an indefinite leave from the company after a months-long investigation into allegations of pervasive harassment inside the ride-hailing firm. Los Angeles Times

Plus:

-- To make matters worse, an Uber board member resigned Tuesday after making what he called an "inappropriate" comment about women at a companywide meeting that was aimed at addressing the harassment of women and other unprofessional conduct. Los Angeles Times

-- How serious a threat do the various scandals pose to Uber’s future? Wired

-- Inside Uber’s “frat boy” culture. Wall Street Journal

-- Is Uber’s problem really Silicon Valley’s problem? Time

-- And is there a lesson in this for Donald Trump? BuzzFeed News

Not the movie ‘San Andreas’ … worse

Get ready to get scared. No, this isn’t some farcical horror movie, it’s what’s happening on the dusty slopes of the San Gorgonio Pass. The pass sits at a key geological point, separating the low desert from the Inland Empire, and, beyond that, the Los Angeles Basin. California earthquake experts believe what happens at the San Gorgonio Pass during a major rupture of the San Andreas fault could have wide-ranging implications for the region and beyond. Los Angeles Times

Let’s make a deal

Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers unveiled a final state budget deal Tuesday, settling disputes over how to spend tobacco tax dollars and boosting the bottom line of California’s largest public employee pension fund. Los Angeles Times

The state heats up

Holy smokes, it’s about to get super-hot in California. Starting Thursday, a heat wave will grip the mountains, deserts, valleys and major cities for several days as temperatures soar into the 90s and 100s. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Imagine the possibilities: With malls as we know them dying out, Times columnist Steve Lopez wonders if they can be used to make L.A. better. He welcomes your thoughts. Los Angeles Times

Above the 405: On Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti raised a new idea to relieve traffic congestion on the busy freeway: a monorail. Los Angeles Times

Coming out of retirement: Vin Scully will take two days off from retirement to lend his remarkable voice to a historic composition in American history — live at the Hollywood Bowl. Los Angeles Times

A sign setback: Local groups that want Los Angeles to reopen a popular access point to a Hollywood sign trail were dealt a setback in court Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

That doesn’t sound right: “Tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants have been granted work permits by the Trump administration under an Obama-era deferred-action program that President Trump had promised to end on his first day in office, according to federal data.” Washington Post

Get ready: During congressional testimony, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that people here illegally “need to be worried.” The Huffington Post

Some interesting testimony: Guadalupe Plascencia told state lawmakers on Tuesday that she was frustrated and humiliated when she was handcuffed and detained in March by immigration authorities in San Bernardino, despite having become a U.S. citizen about 20 years ago. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT