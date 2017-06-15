Essential California: The report card on California’s battle against climate change

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, June 15, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Checking in on those greenhouse gases

Here’s the latest report card on California’s battle against climate change. The state has been chipping away at greenhouse gas emissions in recent years. However, it’s going to need much deeper cuts to reach its goals. Los Angeles Times

Shooting in S.F.

While much the nation was focused on the shooting of a congressman and three others in Virginia, a gunman shot and killed three people at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning before killing himself in front of police officers, authorities say. Los Angeles Times

Superintendent re-upped

The Los Angeles Board of Education has given L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King a contract extension, right before the newly elected members backed by charter advocates take over next month. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

The logo: Jerry West is headed to the Clippers. “This is a move filled with Clippers’ credibility and hope. This is move full of Lakers’ embarrassment and dread,” Times columnist Bill Plaschke writes. Los Angeles Times

Making a fast break? Meanwhile, Inglewood's City Council will vote Thursday on an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company to build an arena across from the 298-acre site where Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building a stadium. Los Angeles Times

No place to park? For more than five years, Los Angeles officials have turned a blind eye to drivers who park on the narrow strips of land between the sidewalk and the curb. Time might be running out on that. Los Angeles Times

Watch: Yes, this drone video of L.A. (and especially the U.S. Bank building) is worth watching. YouTube

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Read and watch: This family’s American Dream was shattered after ICE raided a California factory. CNN

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Follow the money: Who is funding the anti-Trump movement? It’s really hard to tell. KQED

Dams need check-ups: In light of the crisis at Oroville Dam earlier this year, state regulators have begun ordering up-close inspections of aging dams throughout California. Los Angeles Times

They’re not in: Sen. Dianne Feinstein and four other Democrats in California’s congressional delegation, including some representatives of districts with a strong Republican or evenly divided electorate, did not sign onto a federal lawsuit alleging President Trump has illegally profited from foreign payments to his worldwide business interests. Los Angeles Times

A win for unions: A new provision in the state budget means that new California government workers will hear from union representatives almost as soon as they start their jobs. Sacramento Bee

Controversial program killed: The Board of Supervisors voted to axe the controversial PACE program in unincorporated Kern County that allows companies to market clean energy improvements to residential homeowners and fund those improvements through a tax lien on the property. Bakersfield Now

CRIME AND COURTS

He’s gone: The district attorney of Contra Costa County pleaded no contest to a felony perjury charge then promptly resigned Wednesday, hours after being charged with using more than $66,000 in campaign funds to pay personal bills and to buy jewelry and other items. Los Angeles Times

Changing the system: California’s bail system is ripe for reform, some say. Police officers and prosecutors point to dangerous or repeat offenders who pay their way out of jail time, bail agents to the high number of people who jump bail and criminal justice advocates to the hefty fees levied on the poor. Los Angeles Times