Essential California: Amazon-Whole Foods deal: Is this the revolution we've been waiting for?

Grocery deal of the century: “This is an earthquake rattling through the grocery sector,” said one expert of the Amazon-Whole Foods mega-deal. Experts expect Amazon will bring its low-price expertise and technology prowess to bear with Whole Foods, putting further downward pressure on prices in the already hyper-competitive, $611-billion U.S. grocery industry. Los Angeles Times

Will Amazon change Whole Foods or will Whole Foods change Amazon? Los Angeles Times

The grocery business, notorious for its low-profit margins, is known in the logistics industry as the “last mile” for e-commerce. Will the Amazon-Whole Foods deal change all that? Los Angeles Times

Will robots soon be helping you out at the Whole Foods bakery section? Washington Post

Why Amazon needs food and real estate. The Atlantic

Some smoggy spring days: Air quality officials warned Thursday of “very unhealthy” smog levels in the coming days as a heat wave envelops Southern California and primes the region for a bout of unusually high and widespread pollution. Los Angeles Times

Plus: With a sizzling heat wave expected to drive uncounted Southern California residents to area beaches this weekend, lifeguards in Long Beach are urging anglers and film crews to stop attracting sharks with bloody chum. Los Angeles Times

Gang sweep: Federal agents launched a sweeping operation against the Vagos biker gang Friday, making arrests and conducting searches in a dozen cities throughout California, Nevada and Hawaii. Los Angeles Times

Remembering a fallen fighter: Mourners came out in droves to remember L.A. firefighter Kelly Wong who died in training accident. Firefighters wore black mourning bands, with the name Wong spelled in white letters, across their badges. Wong’s flag-draped casket was driven up Temple Street in the bed of an LAFD truck covered in black and purple bunting. Bagpipers played beneath a blue, cloudless sky. Los Angeles Times

West is back in L.A.: Now that it’s official, and Jerry West is joining the Clippers front office,Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke says that this move to the Clippers is another dagger for Lakers. Los Angeles Times

An arrest months in the making: The wife of a renowned hairdresser has been arrested in his killing, months after his body was found in a pool of blood on the patio of his Woodland Hills home. Los Angeles Times

A coup for Apple: Apple Inc. has lured two Sony television studio veterans to lead its push into original programming, the clearest sign yet of the tech giant’s ambitions to become a force in television and a potential rival to the Hollywood establishment. Los Angeles Times

Taking stock — a year in: Homeless “czar” Susan Price looks back on her first year in Orange County, where hundreds of tents at the Santa Ana Civic Center — the seat of city, county and federal government — were the most visible symbol of how bad things had gotten. Orange County Register

Looking back: From adobe to Art Deco, learn more about the early history of jails in Los Angeles. Curbed LA

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY

David Butow Photographers crowd the desk as a Senate staffer places a name card for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions shortly before his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his meetings with President Donald Trump. Photo by David Butow Photographers crowd the desk as a Senate staffer places a name card for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions shortly before his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his meetings with President Donald Trump. Photo by David Butow (David Butow)

Today’s “Story Behind the Story” comes from thousands of miles away in Washington D.C. David Butow is California-based freelance photographer who frequently contributes to The Times. A couple of months ago, as politics in the nation’s capital raged, he decided to relocate to the Swamp to see what was going on. Recently he covered the James B. Comey and Jeff Sessions hearings and described the world that is the high-profile Washington hearing and how it contrasts with other subjects.