Essential California: Homeless cleanups in L.A. cost millions. What has been gained?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, June 30, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

All that effort, for what?

A $14-million citywide effort to clean up homeless encampments has made only a marginal difference in the number of encampments across the city’s sidewalks, alleys and riverbanks, a Times review shows. Inspectors for the city’s CleanStat program recorded 365 blocks with encampments at the end of last year, a 12% decline from the beginning of 2016. But other records suggest that after being cleaned, hundreds of encampments simply re-formed elsewhere, usually nearby. Meanwhile, the city reported an 18% increase this year in those living on the streets. Los Angeles Times

The affordable housing crisis

California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to fix the state's housing crisis. It hasn’t worked, and the laws on the books are partly to blame. The law requires cities and counties to produce prodigious reports to plan for housing, but it doesn’t hold them accountable for any resulting home building. Los Angeles Times

A cyberattack comes to L.A.

The largest terminal at the Port of Los Angeles remained closed Thursday as Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk continued to grapple with effects of a cyberattack that rippled across numerous countries Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Learn how a tiny L.A. cybersecurity firm pulled the plug on a global ransomware attack. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Sobering stats: One in five of the Los Angeles Community College District’s 230,000 students is homeless, and nearly two-thirds can’t afford to eat properly, according to a new survey commissioned by the system’s board of trustees. Los Angeles Times

Wildfire update: Combined with other blazes that ignited earlier in the week, at least half a dozen wildfires have filled the air with a pungent odor long associated with fire season, when hot temperatures and strong winds turn sparks into brush fires. Los Angeles Times

Bowl battle: The Hollywood Bowl has a new — well, actually quite old — competitor in the shadow of the 101 Freeway. New York Times

That doesn’t sound right: An internal investigation has found that Los Angeles Trade-Technical College officials falsified the grades of several students to give them credit for intermediate algebra, which is required for an associate degree. Los Angeles Times

Look, up in the sky: Why did two California Air National Guard F-15 fighter jets buzz downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon? Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

In the swamp: There would be tougher penalties for people repeatedly caught illegally crossing the border and millions of dollars less in federal funds for so-called sanctuary jurisdictions such as Los Angeles under two House immigration bills approved Thursday. Los Angeles Times

At LAX: Immigrant-rights attorneys stationed themselves at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday afternoon in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to partially reinstate the Trump administration’s travel ban. Los Angeles Times

The impact: Under the Trump administration’s new visa criteria, grandparents and cousins aren't considered “close” family and wouldn’t be allowed to enter the country if they are citizens of the six predominantly Muslim nations. Los Angeles Times

Plus: L.A.'s Iranian community is on edge over travel rules that would affect their families still living in the country. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A close look: Oakland’s homeless encampments have grown and grown and now are simply too big to ignore. KQED

Law is blocked: A federal judge Thursday granted a request by attorneys for the National Rifle Assn. to block a law that requires Californians to dispose of large-capacity ammunition magazines by Saturday or face fines and possible jail time. Los Angeles Times

In Kentucky: “Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday two conventions scheduled to come to the state’s largest city in coming years have canceled after learning California has banned state-funded travel to Kentucky.” Lexington Herald-Leader