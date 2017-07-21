Essential California: The epic battle to save Mariposa from a monster fire

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, July 21, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Fighting to save Mariposa from a destructive fire

A fire on the western edge of Yosemite is shaping up to be one of the most disastrous of the year so far. More than 40 homes have been lost, and firefighters are in an epic battle to save the historic town of Mariposa. These days, it looks like a ghost town with thousands evacuated from Mariposa and many other hamlets. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Residents run for their lives as fire sweeps through. Los Angeles Times

And: “We hope fire crews save our town.” Merced Sun-Star

Demanding more — a lot more — from USC

“I’m not interested in pounding on Puliafito here. The man appears to have serious problems. He needs help and I hope he gets it… The part of the story that interests me most — the actions and non-actions of USC administrators and the Pasadena Police Department.”

-- Columnist Steve Lopez, demanding more leadership and transparency from USC bosses in the wake of shocking allegations about the university’s former medical school dean, Dr. Carmen Puliafito. Los Angeles Times

Could the ‘sacred’ Prop. 13 finally get an update?

California's landmark Proposition 13 property tax breaks would be extended to young homeowners who sell their residence and then buy a new one, under a ballot measure filed Thursday. The proposal, which aims for a spot on the November 2018 statewide ballot, would allow homeowners of any age to carry a portion of their existing property tax rate across county lines when they purchase a new house. Homeowners often are reluctant to switch houses, given that Proposition 13's cap on annual property taxes ends once they sell and move somewhere else. Los Angeles Times

The new mecca for conservative Californians?

Fed up with life in the Golden State, some conservative Californians are turning to Paul Chabot, a 43-year-old Republican who says he’s discovered the perfect place for them: Collin County in north Texas. He moved there late last year, bailing on his native California after a second failed run for Congress. In May, he started a company called Conservative Move, which aims to help other Republicans follow his example and escape blue states. Its slogan is “Helping families move Right.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Mansion mess: Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid must do community service, pay fines and put forward a plan to stabilize a Bel-Air hillside after pleading no contest to criminal charges tied to a mammoth mansion in the hills of Bel-Air. Los Angeles Times

Dodger dreaming: Some advice for the Dodgers as they look to sell naming rights to the baseball field: Whoever gets the naming rights to the field at Dodger Stadium should say, “We feel there is only one appropriate name for it: Vin Scully Field.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: A guide to Dodger Stadium and how to actually enjoy a game. Curbed Los Angeles

Tragic end: Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died in an apparent suicide Thursday morning in Palos Verdes. It comes three months after the death of his close friend, rocker Chris Cornell. A look back at his life and his music. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Brown’s lesson for D.C.: Jerry Brown’s hardball messages, his willingness to compromise and personal dealings with lawmakers were persuasive enough for him to win arguably his biggest legislative victory as governor with his cap-and-trade deal. Washington could take a page from him, says George Skelton. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Is California’s climate change deal really much to brag about? Los Angeles Times

And: More political fallout from the big vote. Los Angeles Times

Zuck versus Donald: A very early poll shows how Mark Zuckerberg might do if the Facebook founder challenged Donald Trump in 2020. Mercury News