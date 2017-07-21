Essential California: The epic battle to save Mariposa from a monster fire

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, July 21, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Fighting to save Mariposa from a destructive fire
A fire on the western edge of Yosemite is shaping up to be one of the most disastrous of the year so far. More than 40 homes have been lost, and firefighters are in an epic battle to save the historic town of Mariposa. These days, it looks like a ghost town with thousands evacuated from Mariposa and many other hamlets. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Residents run for their lives as fire sweeps through. Los Angeles Times
And: “We hope fire crews save our town.” Merced Sun-Star
Demanding more — a lot more — from USC
“I’m not interested in pounding on Puliafito here. The man appears to have serious problems. He needs help and I hope he gets it… The part of the story that interests me most — the actions and non-actions of USC administrators and the Pasadena Police Department.”
-- Columnist Steve Lopez, demanding more leadership and transparency from USC bosses in the wake of shocking allegations about the university’s former medical school dean, Dr. Carmen Puliafito. Los Angeles Times
Could the ‘sacred’ Prop. 13 finally get an update?
California's landmark Proposition 13 property tax breaks would be extended to young homeowners who sell their residence and then buy a new one, under a ballot measure filed Thursday. The proposal, which aims for a spot on the November 2018 statewide ballot, would allow homeowners of any age to carry a portion of their existing property tax rate across county lines when they purchase a new house. Homeowners often are reluctant to switch houses, given that Proposition 13's cap on annual property taxes ends once they sell and move somewhere else. Los Angeles Times
The new mecca for conservative Californians?
Fed up with life in the Golden State, some conservative Californians are turning to Paul Chabot, a 43-year-old Republican who says he’s discovered the perfect place for them: Collin County in north Texas. He moved there late last year, bailing on his native California after a second failed run for Congress. In May, he started a company called Conservative Move, which aims to help other Republicans follow his example and escape blue states. Its slogan is “Helping families move Right.” Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Mansion mess: Real estate developer Mohamed Hadid must do community service, pay fines and put forward a plan to stabilize a Bel-Air hillside after pleading no contest to criminal charges tied to a mammoth mansion in the hills of Bel-Air. Los Angeles Times
Dodger dreaming: Some advice for the Dodgers as they look to sell naming rights to the baseball field: Whoever gets the naming rights to the field at Dodger Stadium should say, “We feel there is only one appropriate name for it: Vin Scully Field.” Los Angeles Times
Plus: A guide to Dodger Stadium and how to actually enjoy a game. Curbed Los Angeles
Tragic end: Chester Bennington, lead vocalist of Linkin Park, died in an apparent suicide Thursday morning in Palos Verdes. It comes three months after the death of his close friend, rocker Chris Cornell. A look back at his life and his music. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Brown’s lesson for D.C.: Jerry Brown’s hardball messages, his willingness to compromise and personal dealings with lawmakers were persuasive enough for him to win arguably his biggest legislative victory as governor with his cap-and-trade deal. Washington could take a page from him, says George Skelton. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Is California’s climate change deal really much to brag about? Los Angeles Times
And: More political fallout from the big vote. Los Angeles Times
Zuck versus Donald: A very early poll shows how Mark Zuckerberg might do if the Facebook founder challenged Donald Trump in 2020. Mercury News
Higher ambitions? Is Kamala Harris doing some prep work for a 2020 presidential run? Sacramento Bee
CRIME AND COURTS
Simpson finally wins parole: O.J. Simpson was granted parole Thursday for convictions connected to a robbery in Las Vegas about a decade ago. He could be out of jail as early as October. The moment the former football star received his fourth and final vote from the Nevada Board of Parole recommending release, Simpson dropped his head before responding, “Thank you.” Los Angeles Times
Plus: Simpson’s oldest daughter, Arnelle, who lives in Fresno, featured prominently in the proceedings. Fresno Bee
Homeless detour: Cyclists say they are avoiding the Santa Ana River path, citing fears about crime from massive homeless encampments. Orange County Register
Elite institute roiled: Accusations of gender discrimination are growing at the Salk Institute, where a third female professor has sued the La Jolla science center, claiming it gave preference to men in pay, promotions, grant funding and leadership positions. San Diego Union-Tribune
Assault lawsuit: A lawsuit alleges that a senior Roman Catholic priest in the Diocese of Orange sexually assaulted and harassed a female church employee last year at a prominent Irvine parish where he was placed despite a similar prior accusation. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
From Syria to Central Valley: Refugees test the welcome mat when they arrive in Fresno. New York Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Alt-right’s picture: “Duke’s goal is to get the American public to view his subjects the way he does. Whether such a goal is realistic or not, his project inadvertently exposes the inner workings of the alt-right mind-set — its pathologies, its obsessions — laying bare the depth of the movement’s distrust of the mainstream, its finicky need to conquer reality and construct alternative versions of everything.”
--The story of Los Angeles photographer Peter Duke, the “Annie Leibovitz of the Alt Right.” New York Times
Wine pairing: A new trend in L.A.’s always-trending fine-dining world is eateries serving Asian food and European wines. L.A. Weekly
Hyperloop hype? Elon Musk said Thursday that he has received “verbal government approval” — but not a formal go-ahead — for his newest, tunnel-digging venture to build an underground, high-speed transportation system connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. But city leaders say a deal isn’t there — yet. Los Angeles Times
Whale of a tale: Can virtual whales save SeaWorld in the wake of its many controversies? Los Angeles Times
Funny ladies: The new comedy boom in Hollywood — led by black women. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny and 84. San Diego: partly cloudy and 77. San Francisco area: sunny and 67. Sacramento: sunny and 95. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Rick Nelson:
“Summers in the mid-’50s always involved fishing at Legg Lake. There was not much around it. No 605, no Rio Hondo College, not even the Whittier Narrows Dam. If we weren’t lucky at Legg, we'd stop at a little creek off Workman Mill Road, tie a piece of bacon on a string knotted to a stick and catch crawdads. There was also an abundance of tadpoles to scoop up to take home to watch sprout legs and become frogs. Overlooking this were two Nike missiles poised on the Hacienda Hills, keeping us safe from the Red Menace.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.