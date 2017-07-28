Essential California: The cannabis industry's favorite to be California's next governor

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, July 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Cannabis in the California governor’s race
As the state gubernatorial race heats up, Gavin Newsom is outpacing the competition when it comes to campaign contributions from the marijuana industry. California will soon have open sales of recreational marijuana, and it needs to decide how to regulate its newest cash crop. Hoping to influence those decisions, the cannabis industry is seeking access to the state’s political leaders. Cultivators, retailers and others have given Newsom’s campaign more than $300,000. Los Angeles Times
Plus: A number of public officials, including Newsom, have called for the creation of a public bank that would take deposits, make loans and, in California at least, be willing to work with marijuana companies. This might be harder than it sounds. Los Angeles Times
Was he let off easy?
Two years ago, an L.A. firefighter choked and seriously injured a man giving out Halloween candy. The victim, Samuel Chang, would remain hospitalized for weeks — suffering a hemorrhage, kidney failure, severe head trauma and other injuries that he says affect him to this day — and Los Angeles police detectives later concluded he was the victim of a felony assault at the hands of an off-duty city firefighter, court records show. The firefighter, Eric Carpenter, reached a deal to evade jail time. Los Angeles Times
Reversing course
After weeks of backlash, Councilman Mike Bonin backpedaled late Wednesday night, acknowledging in a YouTube video that “most people outright hated" the reduction in the number of traffic lanes on Vista del Mar, a popular commuting route near Dockweiler State Beach. Bonin apologized to drivers and said lanes would be restored next month. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
A skid row mainstay passes: A onetime criminal defense attorney who lost his career to a crack addiction, Kevin Michael Key found ruin and redemption on skid row, a neighborhood he came to embody as one of its loudest and most persistent activists. Kay died earlier this month at 67. Los Angeles Times
That guy, Schiff: Lately a bit of odd luck has visited itself upon Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Burbank Democrat, “in the form of Russian meddling and a president who hurls tweets like poison thunderbolts.” A high-profile perch on the House Intelligence Committee has upped his public profile and made him a titular leader of the “resistance” to President Trump. Los Angeles Times
Big wage-theft case: In one of the biggest wage-theft cases in years, the California labor commissioner is assessing an Orange County tow truck operator $4.9 million for cheating 189 workers in Anaheim and Oakland. Wage theft is a growing issue statewide. Orange County Register
Independent enough? Can an attorney and law firm with close ties to USC now impartially investigate the university? A close look at Gibson Dunn, former prosecutor Debra Yang and the question of independence. American Lawyer
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Checking in on Rohrabacher: Financier Bill Browder has accused Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) of violating federal sanctions by using information provided by Russian officials to try to persuade Congress to overturn those sanctions. Los Angeles Times
Female power: While women have lost ground in California's Legislature and its congressional delegation, the state has seen a small increase in women serving on city councils over the last two years, a new report found. Los Angeles Times
Taking the pulse: Public support for the state’s battle against global warming remains strong and growing, according to a new poll from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. Los Angeles Times
The local effect: Many residents of largely Republican Lassen County are looking to the GOP majority in Congress to bring them some relief to rising healthcare prices. That looks like it won’t happen. Kaiser Health News
CRIME AND COURTS
A trial begins: On Jan. 22, 2013, Stanwood Elkus drove to Ronald Gilbert's Newport Beach office and made an appointment under a fake name, Allen Gold, then returned for the appointment six days later and shot the doctor to death, prosecutor Matt Murphy told jurors Thursday in opening statements at Elkus' trial in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana. Los Angeles Times
Human trafficking arrests: Three people have been charged with selling five women and eight minors for commercial sex in a human trafficking operation that spanned California and crossed state lines, authorities announced Thursday. Los Angeles Times
Massive accident: Three people were killed early Thursday when a wrong-way driver going 100 mph slammed into a vehicle on the southbound 101 Freeway in Ventura, authorities said. Los Angeles Times
In Northern California: A mosque in Davis that was targeted recently in a vandalism hate crime found itself at the center of controversy this week after an imam delivered a sermon with inflammatory remarks about Jews. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Cutting through the smog: Even as California celebrates itself for being on the cutting edge when it comes to environmental success, pollution is still plaguing the state. CalMatters
Major move: “The California Air Resources Board approved the first phase of Volkswagen’s plan to invest $800 million to support zero-emission vehicle use in the state over 10 years.” San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Ten-hut! What happens when some Southern California high school teachers go to boot camp at Camp Pendleton — will it mean more of their students going into the military? OC Weekly
Watch: How one disastrous performance at a Los Angeles nightclub changed the life of a musician for decades. New York Times
In the Valley: Hundreds of teenagers like Jack Zisfain are frequenting Friday night punk shows in the San Fernando Valley. High School Insider
Plus: Long-running L.A. punk band X will be saluted by the Dodgers during an Aug. 16 game against the Chicago White Sox at which bassist and co-lead singer John Doe is set to sing the national anthem. Los Angeles Times
Hang loose: Check out these extremely chill photos of California’s surfers. Vice
Fireball shutdown: Fair and amusement park operators throughout California ordered the immediate closure of a popular thrill ride after a similar attraction in Ohio broke apart suddenly, leaving one person dead and seven others injured. Los Angeles Times
Beer alert! Get ready for California to have more pilsners coming from its huge number of breweries. The Mercury News
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
San Diego and Los Angeles area: partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. San Francisco area: sunny Friday, partly cloudy Saturday. Sacramento: sunny Friday and Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Daniele Donatelli:
“After living in L.A. between October 2013 and January 2014, I want to share this with you: running on the beach from the piers of Venice Beach and Santa Monica, with the Pacific always at my side; the Getty Center --- where often I took refuge on that deck overlooking a large part of Los Angeles; the Griffith Observatory that would serve to observe the sky but then makes you remain mesmerized by the immensity of Los Angeles; the Natural History Museum and its rose garden; UCLA and USC; Venice; the Last Bookstore; the Southern California sun; the Angelenos. Now I consider myself a West Coaster, an Angeleno and a Southern Californian.”
