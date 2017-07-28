Essential California: The cannabis industry's favorite to be California's next governor

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, July 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Cannabis in the California governor’s race

As the state gubernatorial race heats up, Gavin Newsom is outpacing the competition when it comes to campaign contributions from the marijuana industry. California will soon have open sales of recreational marijuana, and it needs to decide how to regulate its newest cash crop. Hoping to influence those decisions, the cannabis industry is seeking access to the state’s political leaders. Cultivators, retailers and others have given Newsom’s campaign more than $300,000. Los Angeles Times

Plus: A number of public officials, including Newsom, have called for the creation of a public bank that would take deposits, make loans and, in California at least, be willing to work with marijuana companies. This might be harder than it sounds. Los Angeles Times

Was he let off easy?

Two years ago, an L.A. firefighter choked and seriously injured a man giving out Halloween candy. The victim, Samuel Chang, would remain hospitalized for weeks — suffering a hemorrhage, kidney failure, severe head trauma and other injuries that he says affect him to this day — and Los Angeles police detectives later concluded he was the victim of a felony assault at the hands of an off-duty city firefighter, court records show. The firefighter, Eric Carpenter, reached a deal to evade jail time. Los Angeles Times

Reversing course

After weeks of backlash, Councilman Mike Bonin backpedaled late Wednesday night, acknowledging in a YouTube video that “most people outright hated" the reduction in the number of traffic lanes on Vista del Mar, a popular commuting route near Dockweiler State Beach. Bonin apologized to drivers and said lanes would be restored next month. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A skid row mainstay passes: A onetime criminal defense attorney who lost his career to a crack addiction, Kevin Michael Key found ruin and redemption on skid row, a neighborhood he came to embody as one of its loudest and most persistent activists. Kay died earlier this month at 67. Los Angeles Times

That guy, Schiff: Lately a bit of odd luck has visited itself upon Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a Burbank Democrat, “in the form of Russian meddling and a president who hurls tweets like poison thunderbolts.” A high-profile perch on the House Intelligence Committee has upped his public profile and made him a titular leader of the “resistance” to President Trump. Los Angeles Times

Big wage-theft case: In one of the biggest wage-theft cases in years, the California labor commissioner is assessing an Orange County tow truck operator $4.9 million for cheating 189 workers in Anaheim and Oakland. Wage theft is a growing issue statewide. Orange County Register

Independent enough? Can an attorney and law firm with close ties to USC now impartially investigate the university? A close look at Gibson Dunn, former prosecutor Debra Yang and the question of independence. American Lawyer

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Checking in on Rohrabacher: Financier Bill Browder has accused Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) of violating federal sanctions by using information provided by Russian officials to try to persuade Congress to overturn those sanctions. Los Angeles Times

Female power: While women have lost ground in California's Legislature and its congressional delegation, the state has seen a small increase in women serving on city councils over the last two years, a new report found. Los Angeles Times

Taking the pulse: Public support for the state’s battle against global warming remains strong and growing, according to a new poll from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. Los Angeles Times

The local effect: Many residents of largely Republican Lassen County are looking to the GOP majority in Congress to bring them some relief to rising healthcare prices. That looks like it won’t happen. Kaiser Health News