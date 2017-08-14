Essential California: Despite state law, hundreds of schools still don't have enough vaccinated kids

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Aug. 14, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

A sticking point

Despite a strict new California law, hundreds of schools still don't have enough vaccinated kids. At nearly 750 schools, 90% or fewer kindergartners had been fully vaccinated last year, an analysis by the Los Angeles Times found. Experts say the rate should be at least 95% to prevent the spread of highly contagious diseases such as measles. Los Angeles Times

Affirmative action resurfaces

A debate about affirmative action has emerged in the campaign for governor, threatening to inject a potentially volatile racial element into the 2018 contest after the issue divided California Democrats along ethnic lines three years ago. The question of whether race should be considered in admissions to California’s colleges and universities was raised in recent weeks when the state’s Latino and black legislative caucuses sent a letter to the top six gubernatorial candidates. Los Angeles Times

Plus: For Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes and his allies, voting for the extension of cap and trade was a bid to show voters that Republicans are serious about tackling an issue important to Californians. But for conservative critics, the entire episode was a betrayal of party principles and a tactical blunder. Los Angeles Times

Pot cases are beginning to be thrown out

In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a federal judge in San Francisco halted a marijuana case last week against two men who had already pleaded guilty to drug charges but had yet to be sentenced. The judge found he had no choice but to call off prosecutors in light of an unusual budget rule in Congress that forbids federal law enforcement from interfering with states where medical marijuana is legal. The move is being hailed by pot supporters who hope it will add a new roadblock to any attempt by the Trump administration to crack down on the drug. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Charlottesville aftermath: Hundreds of protesters marched peacefully through downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to denounce the white nationalist violence in Charlottesville, Va., and to criticize President Trump. Los Angeles Times

About that new stadium: The possibility of a Clippers arena being built in Inglewood has many residents worried they may lose their homes or businesses. Los Angeles Times

Lopez weighs in: After tons of drama with the California Coastal Commission, things are looking up, Times columnist Steve Lopez says. Los Angeles Times

Staying alive: These three Southern California malls are trying new things to stay alive. There are some signs what they are doing is working. Orange County Register

Plus: Some big projects are coming to the San Fernando Valley. Curbed Los Angeles

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Big border story: In many ways, the story of the transformation of the U.S.-Mexico border around San Diego from a kind of lawless, latter-day Ellis Island into a forsaken backwater reflects the nation’s incendiary debate about illegal immigration — its high emotion, challenges and cost, both in resources and lives, and the inherent contradictions and misperceptions. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A safety net to fall back on: Inside the effort to help foster kids navigate the real world after they turn 18. Los Angeles Times

Catching up on Proposition 47: “Nearly three years after voters passed a state law intended to save money by keeping low-level offenders out of jail, $103 million in savings has been accumulated and will be distributed to two dozen California cities and counties for related programs. But as local leaders prepare to spend their share of the money, some say Proposition 47 destroyed law and order. Others say in time, the law will help people.” Los Angeles Daily News

The California economy explained: “How Los Angeles wound up eating the Bay Area’s dust, at least in economic terms, is a tale of civic and political decisions, demographic circumstance and even global politics.” Cal Matters