Essential California: The 'Dreamers' loophole that helped 40,000 of them get green cards

Miriam Juan, 21, is a DACA recipient who visited her hometown in Mexico last month. She had not seen it since she left at age 4. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Sept. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES In the fine print An immigrant brought to the U.S. from Mexico at age 4, Miriam Juan was able to make a trip to Guadalajara thanks to a little-known perk of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded 800,000 “Dreamers” from deportation. Under the program, young immigrants without legal status could apply for permission to take short trips out of the country for humanitarian, educational or employment purposes, and then return legally to the U.S. No longer. President Trump’s decision Tuesday to strip deportation protections for DACA recipients beginning in March also restricts their ability to travel. A Homeland Security memorandum issued Tuesday said the department would stop approving new applications for travel permits, known as advance parole. Los Angeles Times That $85-billion deal When AT&T completes its $85.4-billion purchase of Time Warner — the media behemoth that controls the likes of CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio — it will be John Stankey’s job to steer the ship. And the success of the merger will hinge on Stankey’s skills in stitching together two starkly different enterprises at a time of upheaval in media. He’s a relative newcomer to Hollywood who has spent his career in the bureaucratic telecommunications business. Los Angeles Times Will Amazon set up shop in L.A.? Amazon.com launched a search for a second headquarters city in North America that would cost $5 billion and employ up to 50,000 people, and Los Angeles plans to be among the candidates. “I can confirm we are planning to bid,” said Alex Comisar, a spokesman for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. But some consider L.A. to be a long shot. Los Angeles Times L.A. STORIES The fight over a word: Los Angeles city leaders will push Friday to declare the city a “sanctuary” for immigrants, a move that comes after some lawmakers resisted formally using the term despite pressure from local immigration groups. City Council members Herb Wesson and Gil Cedillo plan to unveil a resolution that would formally label L.A. either a “city of sanctuary” or a “sanctuary city.” Los Angeles Times Do Westside liberals actually love Trump? “Putting aside oncoming racism, Santa Monica’s entertainment biz people are basking in snappier conversation. Suddenly, dread meetings at Amazon with studio executives you mix up with other studio executives are spicy with pre-down-to-business politics talk,” writes comedian Peter Mehlman. Los Angeles Times DeVos weighs in: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Thursday that the system for handling sexual assaults on college campuses is broken. And she thinks USC’s handling of an investigation into kicker Matt Boermeester shows why. Los Angeles Times Rotten Tomatoes or sour grapes? The summer movie season was slow, to say the least, and many Hollywood executives blame Rotten Tomatoes. The Tomatometer boils down hundreds of reviews to give films “fresh” or “rotten” scores. New York Times A legend passes: The visionary architect of some of L.A.’s most notable Modernist landmarks — including CBS Television City and the soaring Union 76 gas station in Beverly Hills — has died. Gin D. Wong was 94. Associated Press POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT Side by side: With the first marijuana licenses due to be issued in January, California lawmakers proposed Thursday that growers and sellers be able to group multiple permitted operations together. Los Angeles Times Speeding up the process: Facebook executives and a New York developer are hoping that their major development projects could get built years sooner than planned under last-minute legislation at the state Capitol. Los Angeles Times Getting ready for next year: “For the first time in recent memory, the Golden State is central to the Democrats’ crusade to win 24 seats that would grant them the House majority.” CNN