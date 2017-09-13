Essential California: Can Antonio Villaraigosa become California's next governor?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 13, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Back on the trail

Four years after his mayoralty came to an end, Antonio Villaraigosa is no longer the scrappy upstart whose rise to power symbolized Latinos’ growing clout in California. Instead, at 64, he stands out as the oldest of the top contenders for governor in the June 2018 primary. He is painfully aware that Californians might deny him what he craves: one more act in public life. “Maybe it passed me up,” he conceded to guests at a July reception in Stockton. “Maybe I’m yesterday’s news. Maybe I’m just a guy who was starting out 20-some-odd years ago, broke glass ceilings — but maybe my time is over.” Los Angeles Times

The bigger Apple

With fanfare befitting the biggest company on Earth, Apple unveiled the two latest iPhones on Tuesday at an event at the company’s new headquarters. With the announcement of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X, Apple has created a tiered system: two phones, equally new, one of which is undoubtedly more powerful than earlier models, and another even more powerful than that. It’s a strategy that may confuse some customers, but one that makes sense for a company reliant on its flagship gadget to generate revenue, analysts and business experts said. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The iPhone X’s facial recognition technology, which allows you to unlock the phone and make purchases just by looking at it, is already raising privacy concerns. Los Angeles Times

Video: Ten years in, all the things the iPhone destroyed. New York Times

The director’s dilemma

Film has long been considered a director’s medium, with cinematic auteurs presiding over movie sets like gods, their vision supreme, their word law. But with a number of high-profile filmmakers being replaced on big-budget films, some say film is now a board-of-directors’ medium, especially when it comes to franchise pictures. This new reality was underscored last week when Colin Trevorrow was suddenly dropped as director of “Star Wars: Episode IX” because of creative differences. Lucasfilm announced Tuesday that J.J. Abrams, who helmed “The Force Awakens,” would take over directing duties. Los Angeles Times

City Hall confidential

Want an example of how hard it is to fight City Hall? Talk to the residents of the Beachwood Drive area who raised tens of thousands of dollars to fix a dangerous intersection but can’t get the city to take action. The city asked for a $25,000 permit fee. “We said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding. This can’t be true,’” one resident said. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Homicides drop: L.A. saw a total of 59 homicides in June, July and August, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said — far lower than the number of killings typical for the three-month period. Other than 2014, when the city also recorded 59 homicides, it was the fewest killings in a single summer since 1966. Los Angeles Times

They did it! It wasn’t particularly pretty, but the Dodgers ended their long losing streak and clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles Times

Defending DACA: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved several motions Tuesday aimed at countering the Trump administration’s decision last week to end an Obama-era program that granted young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children a temporary reprieve from deportation. Los Angeles Times

Milestone: The Los Angeles Unified School District appears to have once again broken a record, reporting a preliminary graduation rate of 80.2% for the class of 2017. Los Angeles Times

What a concept: The new Nordstroms in West Hollywood will be different — there won’t be any merchandise. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Bannon to Berkeley: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is scheduled to come to UC Berkeley later this month as part of a four-day event organized by his former Breitbart employee and conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos. Los Angeles Times