Essential California: Boom times for the 5 Freeway corridor, for better or worse

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Sept. 26, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Deal for new city fuels development boom in northern L.A. County

One of Southern California’s longest-running and ugliest development battles ended in a historic truce Monday when environmental groups agreed to a deal that will allow a new city of 58,000 residents to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley. Newhall Ranch will join other large developments in the works along the 5 Freeway corridor that together are likely to transform one of the last undeveloped sections of Los Angeles County. To the north, developers built a massive outlet mall and are planning a housing and resort project at Tejon Ranch. Los Angeles Times

Anaheim isn’t Mickey Mousing around anymore

For the first time in memory, Anaheim city officials are taking on Disney and demanding more from the Happiest Place on Earth. That puts the Burbank company in an unfamiliar position. For decades, it has been able to secure incentives, subsidies, rebates and tax protections from the city that experts say, in total, would be worth more than $1 billion, according to public policy experts who have reviewed the agreements. Los Angeles Times

L.A.’s pot plan has some in the marijuana world worried

Los Angeles lawmakers tentatively backed a sweeping set of proposed regulations for businesses that grow, sell, process and distribute marijuana, the next step toward giving cannabis the stamp of local legitimacy. But industry groups said that recent changes to the proposed rules would force existing marijuana growers and manufacturers to shut down. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

USC controversy: The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito pending a final decision on his fitness to practice medicine. Los Angeles Times

West Nile toll: Los Angeles County health officials warned residents Monday to protect themselves against the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus, as the number of people killed by the disease in L.A. County this year reached seven. Los Angeles Times

Cinema scandal: Inside the scandal rocking Cinefamily. Can the beloved movie junkie institution be saved? LA Weekly

No parking: Santa Monica got rid of some parking requirements on new development in its downtown area. Is the city onto something bigger? Los Angeles Times

On the street: Moving images of being homeless in L.A. Daily News

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

Labor pains: Antonio Villaraigosa launched his political career as a union organizer in Los Angeles. As mayor, he became one of labor’s biggest foes during the economic downturn. Now, in the race for governor, he will have to deal with the repercussions. Los Angeles Times

UCI money: The troubling questions raised by a $200-million gift to UC Irvine’s medical schools. Los Angeles Times

LAUSD conundrum: The leaders of the Los Angeles Unified School District have some tough decisions ahead now that Ref Rodriguez, who is facing felony charges, has stepped down as school board president. Los Angeles Times

You’re out, kid: Yes, expulsion from preschool is a thing. And here is what some people say we need to do about it. SCPR

Farewell, Republicans? Is the land that invented Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan about to turn its back on the GOP? CNN

CRIME AND COURTS

Walled off: Preparations for the border wall in San Diego continue, but a lot of what’s going on is top-secret. San Diego Union-Tribune

Vandalism: A 25-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of smearing paint across a statue of Christopher Columbus in San Jose’s City Hall. It was the latest backlash against a symbol that many have criticized as an endorsement of genocide and white supremacy. Los Angeles Times

New evidence: A second video of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach shows the man trying to punch the police officer. Los Angeles Times