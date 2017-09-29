Essential California: ICE targets ‘sanctuary cities,’ including L.A. and San Francisco

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Sept. 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

ICE targets ‘sanctuary cities’

Immigration officials on Thursday announced hundreds of arrests in an operation targeting communities where police and elected officials have refused to fully cooperate on enforcing federal immigration laws. ICE said it arrested 167 people in and around Los Angeles, a region in which several cities and counties have been tagged by justice officials as being so-called sanctuaries — a loosely defined term used to describe local governments that restrict police from assisting immigration authorities identify and detain people suspected of being in the country illegally. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Without a lawyer, immigrants in the U.S. illegally can be deported within days of being detained by authorities. Attorneys say the practice of keeping them in facilities far from larger cities makes finding legal assistance difficult, if not impossible. Los Angeles Times

And: The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles announced criminal charges against a law school dropout accused of stealing the identity of an attorney and conning dozens of immigrants, telling them she could navigate the country’s complicated immigration bureaucracy — for a price. Los Angeles Times

Hefner’s house of hedonism

During the height of its popularity, the Playboy Mansion was perhaps L.A.’s most famous home. Attending one of Hugh Hefner’s parties was a sign of status, where one could rub elbows with celebrities, Playboy “Bunnies” and the host himself, often dressed in his trademark pajamas. The fortunes of Playboy waned over the years, and the free sex ethos that the mansion symbolized eventually became viewed by many as cruelly exploitative of women and reckless in an era of AIDS. Can there be a Playboy mansion without Hefner? Los Angeles Times

Plus: He is celebrated for liberating the libidos of men around the world and supporting civil rights, but in so many ways Hefner was just an old-fashioned sexist pig, writes columnist Robin Abcarian. Los Angeles Times

And: How Hefner helped save the Hollywood sign. Curbed Los Angeles

Did a prosecutor release a witness’ information?

Jonathan Quevedo was charged this week with two counts of attempted murder and trying to use force to dissuade witnesses. Police are investigating whether a prosecutor inadvertently tipped off Quevedo to where a woman who was going to testify against him lived by including her address in the protective order. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Listen: How Hitler's fascism almost took hold in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Drone vote: After months of public debate over possible surveillance and weaponization, the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission voted Thursday to call on the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to permanently ground its drone. Los Angeles Times

Hospitals’ second act: Across the country, hospitals that have shut their doors are coming back to life in various ways: affordable senior housing in Los Angeles, luxurious multimillion-dollar condominiums in New York’s Greenwich Village, a historical hotel in Santa Fe, N.M. Los Angeles Times

The question: How did LAUSD board member Ref Rodriguez fund his alleged money laundering scheme? KPCC

Warner Center changes: In a sign of the times, Chinese developers want to demolish several office buildings and replace them with more dense apartment units. Daily News

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The bottom 5%: California must find and fix its worst public schools. Here’s one way to start. Los Angeles Times

What Google wants: “In a standoff with city officials, Google is demanding more office space for its futuristic new ‘Charleston East’ campus and is threatening to block nearly 10,000 units of critically needed housing if it doesn’t get its way.” The Mercury News

All in the family: Rob Reiner is trying to break through to Trump voters over Russia’s unprecedented meddling in the 2016 election. Politico

What happened? “California legislators had a rare opportunity this year to make a significant improvement in the lives of millions of children at little or no cost — and they muffed it,” writes Dan Walters. Cal Matters