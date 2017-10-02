Essential California: Deadly shooting at a Las Vegas concert

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Oct. 2, and here’s what’s happening:

A deadly shooting in Las Vegas

More than 50 people were killed and at least 200 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. Police reported that the suspect, a Las Vegas resident, was dead. “Right now we believe it’s a solo act, a lone wolf attacker,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during an early-morning news conference. Concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival said they heard a burst of weapons fire as singer Jason Aldean performed on stage. “I thought it was like bottle rockets going off,” Seth Bayles of West Hollywood said. “Then we saw people dropping. We saw someone get hit and then we started running.” Los Angeles Times

The investigation: With the gunman dead, Las Vegas police made an urgent appeal to find two vehicles and the suspect's companion. Los Angeles Times

Video: Chilling videos on social media captured the scene and its aftermath. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Aldean was scheduled to be the final act of the three-day festival, while dozens of others had played, including Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Maren Morris. In numerous tweets, artists communicated with fans and followers, expressing their sorrow and prayers for anyone injured and telling loved ones that they were safe. Los Angeles Times

And: The mass shooting temporarily shut down nearby McCarran International Airport‏. Los Angeles Times

The newlyweds and the suspicions

Debra Newell was a well-known Orange County interior designer who, at 59, had met a man with whom she thought she could spend the rest of her life. But her family was suspicious, and those seeds of doubt would reveal a shocking truth. Over the next week Times reporter Christopher Goffard will chronicle the twisted tale of “Dirty John” in a series of stories and a podcast. As each installment hits, you’ll be the first to know by reading Essential California.

Chapter One: Los Angeles Times | Chapter Two: Los Angeles Times | The Podcasts: iTunes

Ask the author anything: Have questions about our “Dirty John” series? Join Goffard for a Facebook Live Q&A on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at noon. Leave your questions in advance here: Los Angeles Times

Tell us your story: Have you ever tried to convince a loved one to leave a toxic relationship? Los Angeles Times

Where did all the pot go?

California produced at least 13.5 million pounds of marijuana last year — five times more than the 2.5 million pounds it consumed. Where did all that extra pot go? The answer, experts say, is that much of it ended up in other states, including some where marijuana is still illegal. As California prepares to allow cannabis sale for recreational use, that surplus has become a problem. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Los Angeles might restrict who can lodge appeals when marijuana businesses get city licenses, blocking challenges from people who do not live, work or own property nearby. The controversial idea was tucked into draft rules that would lay the groundwork for what is widely expected to be one of the hottest marijuana markets in the country. The industry could pump more than $50 million in tax revenue into city coffers next year. Los Angeles Times

This city’s big influence

“Sure, there was once an East Coast attitude of belittling the arts in La La Land, the Land of the Plastic Lotus, or whatever. But that’s as old as an early Woody Allen film,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. “Indeed, Los Angeles has been a mecca for classical music since the 1930s, a place where art can invent away from, as well as absorb, old-world traditions. (Let’s not forget that even Allen, with witty irreverence and a wink to Hollywood, directed an opera in — and only in — L.A.) For fresh proof of just how stale those old pop-culture stereotypes have become, look to the new classical season.” Los Angeles Times

In Highland Park: The Prestons are accomplished artists, the kind of creative types who came to California not to make a lot of money but to pursue their passions. Now, they cannot afford their rent. Is that kind of California dream still affordable? Los Angeles Times