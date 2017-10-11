Essential California: Death toll climbs to 17 as California fires continue to rage

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 11, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The fires keep on burning

At least 17 people have died in Northern California fires that continue to ravage multiple counties, while the Anaheim Hills fire in Southern California has scorched around 7,500 acres. At least 2,000 structures have been destroyed in more than 15 Northern California fires, covering collectively more than 115,000 acres.

Here’s what we know:

— There’s death and devastation in Santa Rosa after this historic wildfire. Los Angeles Times

— In Orange County, as fire closed in on their homes, neighbors turned to God and each other for support. Los Angeles Times

— Damaged cell towers created communication problems in the Northern California fire zone. Los Angeles Times

— The Northern California wildfires this week have destroyed at least seven marijuana farms just months before the state begins licensing legal sales of cannabis, making it the “worst year on record” for loss of crops. Los Angeles Times

— One climatologist explains why “the conditions are primed for fire” in California. Los Angeles Times

What happens now?

As the public face and pugnacious spirit behind his company, Harvey Weinstein made himself synonymous with a kind of prestige cinema that was designed to attract discerning audiences and scoop up Oscars by the armful. The question now is can the company that has borne his name survive now that he’s been fired? Los Angeles Times

The latest accusations: Oscar winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie say that they too faced sexual harassment by Weinstein. New York Times

Plus: Those stories came just as the New Yorker published a report on Tuesday detailing more victims’ stories, some of which included allegations of rape. The New Yorker

And: The USC School of Cinematic Arts said it is rejecting a $5-million pledge Weinstein had made to fund a program for female filmmakers. Los Angeles Times

​​​​​​​A new disclosure out of Vegas

Before the Las Vegas massacre began, a wounded Mandalay Bay hotel security guard called hotel officials to warn them about a gunman on the 32nd floor, an investigator told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. But police did not arrive at the room where the guard had been shot until after Stephen Paddock had finished a 10-minute shooting rampage on a crowd gathered below for a country music festival, the investigation now shows. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

An investigation continues: The wide-ranging investigation into corruption in college basketball continues to expand two weeks after federal prosecutors in New York charged 10 men on Sept. 26 — including USC associate head coach Tony Bland and assistants at three other schools. Two people involved in the case, who spoke on the condition they not be identified because of the ongoing legal proceedings, said they expect more college coaches and others involved with grassroots basketball programs to be charged later this month. Los Angeles Times

Dodgers baseball! At just 22 years old, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger is giving the team a lift with his bat and glove. Los Angeles Times

Eric 2020? Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made clear from the outset of his appearance at the Sacramento Press Club on Tuesday that he would not be offering definitive pronouncements on his future. But his remarks did little to dampen what has become a rowdy parlor game among California politicos: speculating on just what Garcetti will do next. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Major water development: Southern California’s largest water agency Tuesday threw a lifeline to the proposed Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta tunnels known as California WaterFix, approving a $4.3-billion buy-in to the water delivery project. Los Angeles Times