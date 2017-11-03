Essential California: Sex assault accusations against a former Hollywood agent

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Nov. 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Sex assault accusations against a former Hollywood agent
The Los Angeles Times interviewed eight young male actors and film industry professionals who alleged that they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Tyler Grasham, a veteran agent who was recently fired by the Beverly Hills-based Agency for the Performing Arts. Two of alleged victims have taken their accusations to police. The allegations have renewed attention on longstanding complaints in Hollywood about the sexual abuse of child actors. Grasham did not respond to requests for comment. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Melanie Kohler accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a Facebook post. Then he sued her for defamation. Los Angeles Times
Tax plan revealed
The Republican tax overhaul plan, which was released this week, could deliver a huge blow to California homeowners. The plan would dramatically lower the cap on widely used mortgage interest deductions to newly issued loans totaling no more than $500,000, down from the current $1 million. It also would immediately slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes, cap property tax deductions at $10,000 and leave unchanged the popular 401(k) retirement savings plans used by many Americans. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The reactions from California’s 14 House Republicans ranged from skeptical to enthusiastic, even as some Republicans from states that would also lose out under the plan threatened to vote no. Los Angeles Times
Big changes at the port
The nation’s largest port complex has approved a sweeping plan to slash air pollution by encouraging the phase-out of diesel trucks in favor of natural gas and, ultimately, zero-emissions trucks and cargo-handling equipment over the next two decades. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
One year later: Of the 462 people arrested during marches after President Trump’s election victory last year, the LAPD has sought formal charges in only 10 cases, and prosecutors have filed charges against just three people. Los Angeles Times
Interesting analysis: Despite a record number of strikeouts during this year’s World Series, Dodgers’ pitchers fell short. Los Angeles Times
Tales from the jungle: A California family on a South American journey went missing in the Amazon rain forest, and questions were raised when the family’s large and loyal social media following noticed a comment on their last post from a police officer in the northern Brazilian state of Pará. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
More targeting: ICE raids are targeting Cambodian Americans caught between two countries, advocates say. Los Angeles Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
The fallout: A group led by San Fernando Valley-area activists is calling for California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra to resign after revelations that, as a top legislative aide eight years ago, he was disciplined after being accused of groping another staffer. Los Angeles Times
Plus: “The California Legislature paid at least $580,000 in the last five years to settle harassment, racism and other claims.” Associated Press
DiFi has a new challenger: Alison Hartson, 37, of Fountain Valley announced on the Young Turks media network that she plans to challenge long-serving California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Los Angeles Times
Far-flung charters: Several small, cash-strapped California school districts are using a loophole in state law to boost their revenue by overseeing a raft of far-flung charter schools, according to a recent report published by the state auditor. The result, the report says: dismal academic results for thousands of students and a lot of extra money for the districts, one of which increased its revenue more than 10-fold. CalMatters
CRIME AND COURTS
Adding insult to injury: Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s Encino home was broken into about an hour after the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series, according to published media reports and police. Los Angeles Times
A decision is reached: An Anaheim police officer used excessive force when he gunned down a 25-year-old man who was running away from him in an apartment building courtyard in 2012, a federal jury decided Thursday in the trial of a lawsuit filed against the city and the officer by the man’s family. Los Angeles Times
Still searching: State investigators are trying to determine whether PG&E’s power lines played a role in triggering the wildfires that swept across wine country, destroying whole neighborhoods and killing at least 43 people. No cause has been determined. San Francisco Chronicle
THE ENVIRONMENT
Feeling queasy: More than 300 recruits at the Marines’ boot camp in San Diego are suffering from diarrheal symptoms from an bacterial outbreak, officials disclosed this week. San Diego Union-Tribune
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
More Spacey allegations: Another man, who is remaining anonymous, has come forward and accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment. “At the age of 14, he says, he began a sexual relationship with the actor, who was then 24, that ended with what he describes as an attempted rape.” Vulture
Plus: As Spacey seeks “evaluation and treatment,” another accuser says the damage has been done. Los Angeles Times
Another allegation: A day after Dustin Hoffman apologized for anything he "might have done" that caused a former intern to accuse him of sexual harassment dating back to 1985, a second woman has come forward with new allegations of harassment against the actor. Los Angeles Times
El Camino Not-So-Real: The true story of the “Ancient Road.” KQED
Disney news: As part of a makeover at Disney California Adventure, the popular California Screamin’ roller coaster will be remade into the Incredicoaster, inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios movie “The Incredibles.” Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: partly cloudy, 69, Friday; partly cloudy, 68, Saturday. San Diego: partly cloudy, 68, Friday; partly cloudy, 69, Saturday. San Francisco area: rainy, 61, Friday; rainy, 57, Saturday. Sacramento: rainy, 60, Friday and Saturday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Ado Matters:
“We moved to Pasadena in 1965, and I knew no English when I was 15 years old. One time on my way home from school, I stopped at an ice cream parlor advertising an ice cream cone for 10 cents, and 10 cents was all I had in my pocket. A girl took my order, and when she spoke to me, I just responded, ‘yes, yes, yes.’ So when she handed me the ice cream cone, it was way more than 10 cents. LOL! Then I said, ‘no, no, no.’ That’s all I had then, in English and money....”
