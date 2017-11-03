Essential California: Sex assault accusations against a former Hollywood agent

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Nov. 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Sex assault accusations against a former Hollywood agent

The Los Angeles Times interviewed eight young male actors and film industry professionals who alleged that they were sexually assaulted or harassed by Tyler Grasham, a veteran agent who was recently fired by the Beverly Hills-based Agency for the Performing Arts. Two of alleged victims have taken their accusations to police. The allegations have renewed attention on longstanding complaints in Hollywood about the sexual abuse of child actors. Grasham did not respond to requests for comment. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Melanie Kohler accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a Facebook post. Then he sued her for defamation. Los Angeles Times

Tax plan revealed

The Republican tax overhaul plan, which was released this week, could deliver a huge blow to California homeowners. The plan would dramatically lower the cap on widely used mortgage interest deductions to newly issued loans totaling no more than $500,000, down from the current $1 million. It also would immediately slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes, cap property tax deductions at $10,000 and leave unchanged the popular 401(k) retirement savings plans used by many Americans. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The reactions from California’s 14 House Republicans ranged from skeptical to enthusiastic, even as some Republicans from states that would also lose out under the plan threatened to vote no. Los Angeles Times

Big changes at the port

The nation’s largest port complex has approved a sweeping plan to slash air pollution by encouraging the phase-out of diesel trucks in favor of natural gas and, ultimately, zero-emissions trucks and cargo-handling equipment over the next two decades. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

One year later: Of the 462 people arrested during marches after President Trump’s election victory last year, the LAPD has sought formal charges in only 10 cases, and prosecutors have filed charges against just three people. Los Angeles Times

Interesting analysis: Despite a record number of strikeouts during this year’s World Series, Dodgers’ pitchers fell short. Los Angeles Times

Tales from the jungle: A California family on a South American journey went missing in the Amazon rain forest, and questions were raised when the family’s large and loyal social media following noticed a comment on their last post from a police officer in the northern Brazilian state of Pará. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

More targeting: ICE raids are targeting Cambodian Americans caught between two countries, advocates say. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

The fallout: A group led by San Fernando Valley-area activists is calling for California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra to resign after revelations that, as a top legislative aide eight years ago, he was disciplined after being accused of groping another staffer. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “The California Legislature paid at least $580,000 in the last five years to settle harassment, racism and other claims.” Associated Press

DiFi has a new challenger: Alison Hartson, 37, of Fountain Valley announced on the Young Turks media network that she plans to challenge long-serving California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Los Angeles Times

Far-flung charters: Several small, cash-strapped California school districts are using a loophole in state law to boost their revenue by overseeing a raft of far-flung charter schools, according to a recent report published by the state auditor. The result, the report says: dismal academic results for thousands of students and a lot of extra money for the districts, one of which increased its revenue more than 10-fold. CalMatters

CRIME AND COURTS

Adding insult to injury: Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s Encino home was broken into about an hour after the Dodgers lost Game 7 of the World Series, according to published media reports and police. Los Angeles Times