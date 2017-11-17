Essential California: The many warning signs before a gunman's rampage

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Nov. 17, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Could this have been stopped?

Before he killed five in a series of shootings earlier this week, Kevin Neal’s penchant for firing off guns and threatening neighbors was well-known in Rancho Tehama, even though he was barred from having any guns in his possession. In February and again in March, a court had ordered him to turn in all of his weapons as part of a temporary restraining order granted to residents in this rural area of Northern California who claimed Neal was harassing them. Court records show that neighbors continued to complain about gunfire and other problems with Neal for much of the year. Los Angeles Times

The water wars and beyond

A fight between Washington and Sacramento over a huge amount of Central Valley water is a jolting reminder of California’s limited ability to counteract the environmental retreat in Washington. Even in a state where resistance is the mantra, leaders can’t keep up with the pace of Trump’s environmental rollbacks. The risk of exposure to toxic substances escaping from industrial facilities has been heightened by the suspension of federal safety rules. Climate change action is being undercut by the easing of restrictions on heavily polluting vehicles. Los Angeles Times

Senator accused of harassment by L.A. radio host

Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio show anchor said that he had forcibly kissed her and later groped her on a 2006 USO tour, and amid a blizzard of criticism said that he would “gladly cooperate” with a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into his actions. “I respect women. I don’t respect men who don’t,” said Franken, a Minnesota Democrat who joined the Senate in 2009 after a career as a comedian. “And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed.” Leeann Tweeden, a news anchor on KABC’s “McIntyre in the Morning,” said in a post on the station’s website Thursday and in interviews throughout the day that Franken had written a skit for the USO tour in which they kissed, and he demanded that they rehearse the scene. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Some intrigue: Comcast Corp. has jumped into talks for Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox entertainment assets, including Fox’s Los Angeles-based movie studio, sports networks, cable channels and vast international operations, according to two people familiar with the move. Los Angeles Times

What’s going on? After several people in Orange County fell sick with Legionnaires’ disease in recent weeks, officials said two cooling towers at Disneyland had been linked to the outbreak. But a key question remains unanswered: How did four people who had not visited Disneyland become infected? Los Angeles Times

Sentenced: A Malibu horse trainer who crashed into two pedestrians in a crosswalk, killing one of them, and later denied to police that she was the driver in the collision was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail. Los Angeles Times

More Spacey allegations: London's Old Vic theater says it has received allegations of “a range of inappropriate behavior” from Kevin Spacey. The theater said Thursday that the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. Associated Press

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Reprimanded: University of California regents meeting on Thursday admonished UC President Janet Napolitano for agreeing to a plan that led to interference in a state audit on the operation of her office. Los Angeles Times

Tax vote: Most California Republicans joined House colleagues Thursday to approve a tax overhaul expected to have broad negative effects on Californians’ taxes. Several said they supported the bill because they think the Senate will make it better. Los Angeles Times

Big fine: California’s managed-care regulator has fined insurance giant Anthem Blue Cross $5 million for repeatedly failing to resolve consumer grievances in a timely manner. Los Angeles Times

Big jump: Hate crimes committed by white supremacists increased 67% in Los Angeles County last year, according to a study released Thursday. There were 105 such crimes reported, compared with 63 in 2015. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

A wild week: Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into his estranged wife’s home with a shotgun on Tuesday, tried to set three Inland Empire homes on fire on Wednesday, then evaded police in Santa Barbara during a car pursuit Thursday morning, authorities said. Los Angeles Times