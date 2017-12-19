Essential California: Firefighters have never seen a wildfire like this one

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Dec. 19, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Thomas fire enters its third week

The scope of the Thomas fire continues to inspire awe and generate horror. The wildfire has scorched 271,000 acres across Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and damaged 250 more. An additional 18,000 structures remain threatened and thousands of residents still can’t go home. Some 8,450 firefighters are on the lines, the largest mobilization of fire crews to fight any wildfire in California history. The Thomas is now the state’s third-largest fire on record but is likely to become the second within the next day or two. “Usually Santa Ana winds last two days,” said Ventura County firefighter Antonio Negrete. “We’ve been firefighters for decades and have never seen anything like this.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: Congress is set to consider an $81-billion disaster aid package that includes wildfire recovery money for California and other Western states as well as hurricane relief with a price tag reflecting a year of record-setting natural calamities. Exactly how much of that could headed for the Golden State wasn’t immediately clear. Los Angeles Times

Chinatown’s only hospital closes

For decades, the Pacific Alliance Medical Center, better known as the French Hospital, was Chinatown’s only hospital, serving a large population of seniors and recent immigrants and giving generations of “French babies,” as they came to be known, a reason to call Chinatown home. On Dec. 11, the hospital’s lease expired, and all 638 of the facility’s employees were laid off. After 157 years, like many Chinatown institutions in recent years, it closed quietly and without fanfare. Los Angeles Times

Kozinski steps aside

Judge Alex Kozinski, a prominent voice on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, retired abruptly Monday in the face of more than a dozen reports of sexual misconduct. Kozinski, who served more than three decades on the appeals court, faced allegations that he showed clerks pornography, improperly touched women and kept a list of his sexual partners he’d had in college. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Up in lights: The Lakers retired two jerseys — No. 8 and No. 24 — Monday night, both bearing Kobe Bryant’s last name. “I think legacy is really important in the sense of what we’ve done is awesome, but I think what’s more important for a legacy is how that affects the next generation,” Bryant said before the ceremony. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Here’s every shot Bryant ever took. All 30,699 of them. Los Angeles Times

Yum: “I’m wondering whether there has ever been a dining year quite like 2017 here in Los Angeles,” writes Times food critic Jonathan Gold in his introduction to his 10 best dishes of 2017. Los Angeles Times

See you in court: Several Westside families and school employees are suing to prevent construction that they say will harm students at Palms Elementary School. Los Angeles Times

Get ready: Is Elon Musk really going to save Los Angeles from traffic? KPCC

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

More legal moves: Trump administration officials must allow two pregnant teenage immigrants being held in a detention facility to see a doctor about having abortions, a federal judge ruled Monday. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Not too pleased: California’s new rules allowing marijuana cultivation favor large corporate farms despite a promise in Proposition 64 that small growers would be protected, according to a group of state lawmakers and marijuana industry leaders who called Monday for the policy to be changed. Los Angeles Times

Life on the streets: Bay Area cities are facing a growing crisis as RVs become homes of last resort. The Mercury News

Pushed out: “Complaints about allegedly improper evictions and discharges from nursing homes are on the rise in California, Illinois and other states, according to government data.” Kaiser Health News

CRIME AND COURTS

Looking for a way out: From his small cell on California’s death row, Scott Pinholster swears he could prove his innocence. The only problem is that the evidence he says will exonerate him was mistakenly destroyed by the Los Angeles County courts. Los Angeles Times