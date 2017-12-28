Essential California: Battles over single-payer healthcare, drug pricing and Medicaid loom

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Dec. 28, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Whether it was bracing for a possible repeal of Obamacare or pondering an ambitious single-payer program that would overhaul how California provided medical care to its residents, the issue of healthcare kept politicians and policy wonks busy in 2017. That’s not likely to let up in 2018. Decisions by Congress and the Trump administration could shift priorities in the state budget. The crusade for single-payer healthcare is sending lawmakers — and candidates — scrambling. And long-simmering issues such as rising prescription drug costs continue to draw attention in Sacramento. Los Angeles Times

So many people fleeing persecution in their home countries have asked for help in San Ysidro in recent weeks that federal officials have not been able to process all of them, leaving some stranded and running out of money while they wait in Tijuana. U.S. border officials are trying to work through the backlog, but they can go only as fast as migrants can be processed and moved from temporary holding cells to immigration detention. Los Angeles Times

“If we're attacked, we'll die together,” 16-year-old anti-mining activist Topacio Reynoso in Guatemala told her family. But when the bullets came, they killed only her. Raynoso’s death shows how Latin America is the most dangerous region in the world for environmental activists, with at least 120 killed last year alone, according to the nonprofit Global Witness. Los Angeles Times

America’s anxious and unsettled times made it a banner year for villains and bad guys in movies, TV and real life. From Alexander Skarsgard in “Big Little Lies” to Jeff Daniels in “Godless”, we were haunted and riveted by those with dark hearts. Los Angeles Times

Nut job: Inside one of the most bizarre heists in California history: Who is stealing millions of dollars of nuts from Central Valley farmers? And how did the lowly almond and cashew become such a hot commodity? Peter Vigneron explores. Outside

A loss: Her son was killed by police in San Francisco. After the attention and shock faded, how a mother spent the year after such a profound loss. By Jaeah Lee. California Sunday Magazine

What’s that in the air?! More than a decade ago, California air quality officials warned cities to not put housing too close to freeways. The Los Angeles Times’ Tony Barboza and Jon Schleuss explained why in an amazing report. It details how, in Los Angeles alone, officials have approved thousands of new homes within 1,000 feet of a freeway — even as they advised developers that this distance poses health concerns. Los Angeles Times

Unraveling a mystery: In 1989, Josh Klaver, 10, was discovered in a barn at the farm where his dad and step-mom lived hanging from a hook normally used by his father to hang steers during butchering. In this serialized tale, which was also a podcast, the Mercury News’ Julia Prodis Sulek unravels this mysterious and also tragic case of a boy in the barn. The Mercury News

Yum yum yum: Sometimes the best journalism is explaining what’s right before one’s eyes. Why are doughnut boxes pink? The answer, David Pierson found, could only come out of Southern California. Los Angeles Times

Another big month: Southern California home prices surged 8.6% in November compared with a year earlier, tying an all-time high that underscores a tight housing market with few properties for sale, according to a report released Wednesday. Los Angeles Times

Nice: Preservation groups have purchased a 17-acre mountain ridge in Laurel Canyon for $1.6 million to set aside the land for permanent preservation. Los Angeles Times

Trend anyone? The increased popularity of the “granny flat” — a relatively small home addition in the backyard — has created a niche industry in Los Angeles. KPCC

Makes sense: California and the U.S. Forest Service broke spending records fighting wildfires that blackened more than 9.5 million acres across the country in 2017, including about 1.2 million acres in California. Los Angeles Times

Another departure: Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas abruptly announced his resignation from the California Legislature on Wednesday, citing health reasons. Los Angeles Times