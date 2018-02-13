Essential California: A much-needed storm, but it's likely too little too late

"As a marine biology student at the University of Chile in 1967, also active in politics and the performing arts, I participated in a USA/Chile exchange program for student leaders. It was the first time out of my country. In addition to activities related to student life, I had the opportunity to visit the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla, California. My visit to California was certainly a memorable experience that strengthened my interest in oceanography and encouraged a lifelong commitment to marine sciences, fisheries, and aquaculture. Participating in some aspects of student life during my brief visit to UC Berkeley campus also left enduring memories. Several years later, while working in Canada, I went back to California with my kids to share with them memories of the joy of Disneyland, the excitement of San Francisco's Chinatown, the scenic coastline of Big Sur, the serene charm of the Japanese Tea Garden and the amazing displays of the California Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park, among many other interesting places."