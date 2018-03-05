Essential California: At the Oscars, many firsts but few surprises

Bringing an end to one of the most wide-open best picture races in years, "The Shape of Water" — a fantastical fable about a mute woman who falls in love with an aquatic creature — claimed the top prize Sunday night at the 90th Academy Awards. In contrast to the memory of last year's chaos, in which the wrong best picture winner was announced, this year's wins proceeded in an orderly fashion, with many awards going to first-timers. Among them: Jordan Peele for "Get Out's" original screenplay. Los Angeles Times