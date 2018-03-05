Essential California: At the Oscars, many firsts but few surprises

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It's Monday, March 5, and here's what's happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Bringing an end to one of the most wide-open best picture races in years, "The Shape of Water" — a fantastical fable about a mute woman who falls in love with an aquatic creature — claimed the top prize Sunday night at the 90th Academy Awards. In contrast to the memory of last year's chaos, in which the wrong best picture winner was announced, this year's wins proceeded in an orderly fashion, with many awards going to first-timers. Among them: Jordan Peele for "Get Out's" original screenplay. Los Angeles Times
-- "This was Hollywood at its sanitized best. After months of horrifying revelations about widespread sexual harassment and assault in the industry, the 90th Academy Awards presented a toothless, feel-good nod to the scandal," writes columnist Robin Abcarian. Los Angeles Times
-- Watch Frances McDormand's speech that fired up the Oscars. Los Angeles Times
-- Plus: What is the "inclusion rider" McDormand referred to? Los Angeles Times
-- Here's the full list of winners and nominees. Los Angeles Times
-- #MeToo rings hollow amid the red carpet industrial complex, says Maureen Dowd: "This is a town built on selling sex, beauty and youth. At the Oscars, actresses who have paid a fortune to dermatologists and surgeons will still vogue on the red carpet as they do the Roger Ailes twirl in gowns and jewels." New York Times
-- "The hardest thing is eating alone. I've lost 11 pounds and I'm trying to put some back." Eva Marie Saint lost the love her life. At 93, the screen legend hopes the Oscars can help her healing. She talked to Steve Lopez before the ceremony. Los Angeles Times
-- Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland's legal battle feels like it could be a best picture nominee. New York Times
Extreme weather
A week of heavy snow took a dangerous turn with a massive avalanche in Mammoth Lakes, death in the Sierra Nevada and blizzard conditions. Los Angeles Times
Plus: But in Mammoth, the dangers have not deterred the crowds. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
A real city bank? Los Angeles city leaders have been studying the creation of a bank for a while. But it has faced a variety of hurdles. Los Angeles Times
School safety: L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer has assembled a blue-ribbon panel to recommend strategies for keeping schools safer. Los Angeles Times
We're … not No. 1: Los Angeles International Airport is not the worst airport in the nation when it comes to transit options, drive time and the cost to get to the terminal — but it is near the bottom of the list, ahead of only Newark Liberty International, Dulles International and JFK International Airport. Los Angeles Times
Inspiration: How a Malibu site for Reform Jewish teen retreats helped launch the 1968 Latino marches. Tablet
And: How those Chicano walkouts were in part about food. L.A. Taco
CRIME AND COURTS
More about that sweep: At least two dozen farmworkers in the Central Valley were arrested in the latest immigration sweep across California. Los Angeles Times
Prop. 57 fallout: Crime and punishment, California-style. Los Angeles Times
Hmmm: Did the San Diego judge President Trump loves to hate put a secret message in his ruling on the border wall? Slate
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Changing times: Northern San Diego County, for so long a GOP bastion, is quickly turning blue. San Diego Union-Tribune
The northern front: The land battle brewing on the California-Oregon border. San Francisco Chronicle
History lesson: Charting how the land of Nixon and Reagan became a place that might too liberal for even Dianne Feinstein. Cal Matters
What a deal: A new Bay Area milestone: The 850-square-foot house that sold for $2 million. Mercury News
Follow the money: So who is bankrolling Rep. Devin Nunes? You might be surprised. Daily Beast
Plus: Nunes says Stephen Colbert poses a danger to the nation. Fresno Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
RIP CD: Thirty-five years after the format was introduced as one of the greatest audio advancements since the birth of recorded music — and unwittingly unleashed digitized music into the wild — the once indestructible compact disc is on life support. And for music lovers, there is a price to be paid. Los Angeles Times
Dude! "Endless Summer" surfing license plates could be coming to California. Orange County Register
It came from the swamp: It's California latest beloved and hated creature: What to do with the swamp rat? SF Gate
Outcry: The old theater district on San Francisco's Market Street has become so filthy with drugs and needles and human waste that arts leaders are demanding improvements. San Francisco Chronicle
Ruling the roost: The latest Silicon Valley status symbol: chickens. Washington Post
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny and 72. San Diego: mostly sunny and 70. San Francisco area: sunny and 60. Sacramento: sunny and 61. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California: Board of Equalization member Fiona Ma (March 4, 1966), actor-activist Rob Reiner (March 6, 1947), Rep. Juan Vargas (March 7, 1961) and Rep. Alan Lowenthal (March 8, 1941).
