Essential California: A deadly lesson for the state's emergency planners

TOP STORIES
A reckoning on public preparedness long in the making is underway in California after a year that saw unprecedented death, destruction and loss from disasters set off by extreme weather. Though California has long experienced natural disasters tied to weather, the last year recorded a staggering human toll — more than 40 dead in wine country fires and more than 20 in Santa Barbara County mudslides. The disasters revealed gaping holes in the state's county-controlled warning systems. Los Angeles Times
Facebook in an undesired spotlight, again
Facebook is facing another crisis, and this one is particularly revealing. The dispute over wrongly obtained data used by one of President Trump's campaign consultants, Cambridge Analytica, underscores the breadth and power of the social network's stockpile of user information. Los Angeles Times
Key abortion case
California anti-abortion centers are challenging a state law that requires them to inform clients that contraception, prenatal care and abortion may be obtained free or at low cost from the state, along with a state phone number for information about Medi-Cal. The case, which will be argued Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court, pits the free speech rights of the anti-abortion centers against government consumer regulations. The decision is likely to affect abortion laws in other states. Los Angeles Times
Consequences in Oakland?
By alerting the community to a federal immigration raid, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf drew the ire of the president and boosted her standing as a leader of the Democratic "resistance." But will the city be punished by the Trump administration as a result? Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
On stage: At a Los Angeles theater, the textured, sometimes troubled lives of teenagers are coming to life — and changing lives as well. Los Angeles Times
Divided lens: One photographer's view of postwar L.A., told through social strife and activism. The New Yorker
On the 405: A new tactic of hate groups: Hanging banners from Southern California freeways. Daily Breeze
Tragic fall: A woman fell to her death while climbing a waterfall in the Cleveland National Forest. Orange County Register
Run, don't drive: The L.A. Marathon dodged rain, but traffic was another matter. Los Angeles Times
GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
The ex-mayor's money: Antonio Villaraigosa is running for governor as the champion of the downtrodden, the poor and minorities. But his rivals say that, throughout his career, he has personally and politically benefited from the largesse of companies and industries that have been criticized for preying upon these very groups. Los Angeles Times
Tale of two cities: Why Oakland and Compton have such differing views of pot sales. New York Times
History lesson: Elon Musk had become the face of a new policy to kick-start the U.S. space program. Then the brash Silicon Valley tech billionaire had to deliver. Washington Post
Unsung hero: This Compton native is not a household name, but he fought to change voting rights for Latinos. Sacramento Bee
CRIME AND COURTS
Key question: If there was ever a police shooting that would bring criminal charges against a law enforcement officer in Los Angeles, the killing of Brendon Glenn near the Venice boardwalk looked like it could be the one. The shooting was captured on video. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck issued an unprecedented public call for the officer to be prosecuted. And the city paid out $4 million to Glenn's family. So why no criminal charges? Los Angeles Times
In Thousand Oaks: A murder-suicide causes panic at an upscale shopping mall. Los Angeles Times
Homelessness deal: After a rare federal court hearing Saturday, Orange County officials agreed to extend motel stays "on a case-by-case basis" to homeless people removed from camps along the Santa Ana River while working to prevent the mass evictions from worsening the homeless crisis at the Santa Ana Civic Center. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
A new day: Hollywood is having a mainstream "queer gaze" moment. How will that change the culture? Los Angeles Times
No longer a speaking part: Anger in Disneyland after Marine Corps Sgt. Ernie "Gunny" Napper is replaced by a recorded voice for the nightly flag retirement ceremony. Los Angeles Daily News
Charity begins at home: You know those "dream home" raffles for charity? It turns out someone gets paid even if no one wins the home. San Diego Union-Tribune
Superhero vision: San Francisco through the eyes of comic book heroes. SF Gate
Yabba dabba do-over: The Bay Area's famous "Flintstone House" gets a makeover. Mercury News
The voice: The Silicon Valley quest to save Stephen Hawking's voice. San Francisco Chronicle
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
