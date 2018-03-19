Essential California: A deadly lesson for the state's emergency planners

California anti-abortion centers are challenging a state law that requires them to inform clients that contraception, prenatal care and abortion may be obtained free or at low cost from the state, along with a state phone number for information about Medi-Cal. The case, which will be argued Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court, pits the free speech rights of the anti-abortion centers against government consumer regulations. The decision is likely to affect abortion laws in other states. Los Angeles Times