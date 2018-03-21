Essential California: Mass evacuations as the 'strongest storm of the year' hits burn areas

"My family moved from Watts to La Puente in 1968. I was 5 years old, and I had three brothers and a sister. When I started kindergarten, my mom would take my younger brother and sister to the babysitter in L.A., where she worked, and leave me at home. My older two brothers went to school before me. She taught me how to read the clock and determine what time I needed to turn off cartoons, lock the door and walk to school. At 5 years old I would walk about three miles to Flanner Elementary School on my own or with other kids who were going to school. The neighborhood was predominantly white when we moved there, but soon after we moved in, the sale signs started popping up. The parents and kids who stayed in the neighborhood got along well after a short period of transition. My dad was a coach for Little League baseball, and my mom eventually got a job for the school district so that she could be closer to home. We had a wonderful time riding our bikes all over town. Every weekend was a new discovery. When we were kids, Amar Road ended at Nogales Street, but not for us."