Essential California: Mass evacuations as the 'strongest storm of the year' hits burn areas

More mudslide fears
Four months ago, Montecito was besieged by the largest wildfire on record in state history. Soon after, the coastal enclave was struck by the deadliest flooding in decades when mud and boulders barreled down charred mountains and through neighborhoods, sweeping away homes and killing 21 people. Now, forecasters say the most powerful rainstorm of the year is expected to deliver another direct hit to Southern California's fragile coast, sending thousands of fatigued residents scrambling once again to flee their homes. Los Angeles Times
Major promise made
Despite the political risks, Mayor Eric Garcetti is again offering up new timelines to solve the city's homeless crisis, a problem that's worsened during his tenure as housing costs rise and wages stagnate. Garcetti's goal is to reduce L.A.'s unsheltered population by 50% in five years and reach "functional zero" by 2028, spokeswoman Anna Bahr said this week. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The members of the Los Angeles City Council pledged Tuesday to support a minimum number of housing units for homeless people in each of the districts they represent, though the pledge is nonbinding. Los Angeles Times
And: Some Orange County residents are not happy about proposals to house homeless in their cities. Los Angeles Times
Facebook fallout
A data mining firm's alleged misuse of Facebook user data is ballooning into one of the highest-profile crises that the social media giant has ever faced. Yet Facebook's top executives have so far been noticeably absent from the conversation. Since Cambridge Analytica was accused this weekend of misappropriating data linked to 50 million accounts in an attempt to sway users' political opinions, Facebook has faced questions from Congress and the Federal Trade Commission and has seen its stock price drop by around 10%. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The lead proponent behind a proposed voter measure that would expand online privacy protections for California consumers has a message for Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg: "Put your money where your mouth is." Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Major change: The Los Angeles Police Department's years-long practice of keeping video from body cameras and patrol cars under wraps will soon end after the agency's civilian bosses approved a policy Tuesday that requires the release of recordings in the future. The 4-0 vote by the Police Commission marks a dramatic about-face for a department that refused to release such footage even as it rolled out thousands of body cameras to officers across the city in recent years. Los Angeles Times
Plea entered: Former NFL player and Harvard-Westlake alumnus Jonathan Martin pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of making criminal threats against former teammates and classmates in an Instagram post, while his attorney insisted the post was a suicide note and that no one else was ever at risk. Los Angeles Times
Bad trend: Hate crimes rose significantly in the city of Los Angeles in 2017, with transgender people increasingly being targeted, according to a report prepared by the Police Department. City News Service
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Brown profile: "As the state resists the White House on issues from immigration to climate change, Gov. Jerry Brown is determined to avoid a pitched battle." The New Yorker
On the road: "States are faced with an aging infrastructure and an aging workforce. And just when the country is considering mammoth investments to repair roads, bridges and highways, there's a shortage of skilled trades workers. California's new Road Repair and Accountability Act aims to tackle both problems." CNN
CRIME AND COURTS
SCOTUS: A California disclosure law that requires pregnancy centers — even those that are faith-based — to inform clients about abortion as an option faced sharp, skeptical questions in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Los Angeles Times
Police shooting: Sacramento police fatally shot an unarmed man in his own backyard after responding to a call of a person breaking car windows nearby, authorities said. Los Angeles TImes
Inglewood shooting: One man was killed and two women were injured in a shooting at an Inglewood home early Tuesday morning, police said. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
No more fur: "San Francisco supervisors voted unanimously to ban the sale of fur, further burnishing the city's animal-loving credentials as it becomes the largest U.S. city to approve the prohibition." Associated Press
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Good news, bad news: Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Dodgers star third baseman Justin Turner will not require surgery on his fractured left wrist, but declined to reveal when the team expects him to return to the field. Los Angeles Times
Plus: The Dodgers are now selling tickets for bar stool seats. Los Angeles Times
Where we are: "Reno is among several Western cities experiencing congestion and new tensions as California residents and businesses seek more affordable locations." New York Times
Plus: "These people left the Bay Area for Tahoe. What's it like living in a vacation hub full-time?" SF Gate
Classing it up: The scene of leering pirates auctioning off women as brides on the Pirates of Caribbean attraction in Disneyland will be gone forever next month, replaced by a scene considered less offensive to contemporary tastes. Los Angeles Times
Today's California memory comes from Artie Fields:
"My family moved from Watts to La Puente in 1968. I was 5 years old, and I had three brothers and a sister. When I started kindergarten, my mom would take my younger brother and sister to the babysitter in L.A., where she worked, and leave me at home. My older two brothers went to school before me. She taught me how to read the clock and determine what time I needed to turn off cartoons, lock the door and walk to school. At 5 years old I would walk about three miles to Flanner Elementary School on my own or with other kids who were going to school. The neighborhood was predominantly white when we moved there, but soon after we moved in, the sale signs started popping up. The parents and kids who stayed in the neighborhood got along well after a short period of transition. My dad was a coach for Little League baseball, and my mom eventually got a job for the school district so that she could be closer to home. We had a wonderful time riding our bikes all over town. Every weekend was a new discovery. When we were kids, Amar Road ended at Nogales Street, but not for us."
