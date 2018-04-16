Essential California: Nice work if you can get it

Big bargains have proved enticing for moviegoers, who have signed up in droves since MoviePass slashed its price from $30 a month to $9.95 last summer. The service, which allows subscribers to see as many as 31 movies a month, currently counts more than 2 million subscribers, up from 20,000 last year. Sometimes billed as the Netflix of cinemas because of its low-cost, high-volume strategy, the service could dramatically change the way Americans go to the movies and increase admissions — if it survives long enough. Los Angeles Times