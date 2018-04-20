Essential California: The new joints in town

"I grew up in the quiet suburb of South Pasadena. We lived across the street from Garfield Park and spent many hours playing there. What I remember most was that at the time in the early '70s the park had a full-time caretaker. I don't recall his name, but he was a friendly guy who took care of the entire park by himself. He mowed the grass, kept the playground and tennis courts spotlessly clean, and, he kept the park safe and secure for the neighborhood. My parents never worried about us going to the park to play because of him. I remember how devastated we all were when in 1978, after Prop. 13 passed, the city cut the budget for the parks and our beloved caretaker was laid off. My dad was happy because the property tax was now reasonable, but it came at a high cost to our neighborhood. South Pasadena has changed over the years but, by and large, still has much of the charm it's always had. I live in Phoenix now but visit California often — and I always manage to get to South Pasadena for an ice cream sundae at Fair Oaks Pharmacy."