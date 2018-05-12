Essential California: A state budget bonanza

Nowhere is the crackdown on illegal border crossings more noticeable than in California. In the southern federal district in San Diego, 1,275 cases were filed in the first three months of this year. Prosecutors now plan to boost criminal immigration filings to about 1,000 per month, according to district data and attorneys at the Federal Defenders of San Diego, who have been notified of increasing prosecution levels by the U.S. attorney's office. At that pace, prosecutions could top 9,000 for the year, triple last year's total and the most since at least since 2000, according to district data. Los Angeles Times