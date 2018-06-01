Essential California: Homelessness numbers dip in L.A.

“I moved from a small town in central Illinois in 1975 to Culver City. I had never seen such a metropolis in my life! I was petrified driving anywhere, but out of necessity learned to drive to the beach and to work. I will never forget pumping gas at a local station when I saw Brad Elliot from ‘The Young and the Restless’ pumping gas as well. I was astounded when he hopped back in his car and drove away! He was blind and learning Braille! How could he drive? Looking back, I realized that poor Tom Hallick (the actor portraying Brad) probably encountered the questioning eye of many clueless newcomers who had never before seen an actor in real life!”