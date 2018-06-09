Essential California: Anthony Bourdain, remembered

Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef, author and TV host who traveled the world to explore the nexus of food and culture, died Friday in an apparent suicide, according to CNN. He was 61. Bourdain brought to the table a relatability and innate curiosity about the world, a quality he called “my only virtue.” His legions of fans benefited; through his writing and his many television and online shows, Bourdain transcended mere food celebrity to become an adept storyteller who weaved together tales on cuisine, culture and the connections between them. Los Angeles Times