Essential California: How Garcetti picked his police chief

TOP STORIES
Go inside the process of how L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti selected the new Los Angeles Police Department chief. He had been mulling the possibilities for almost a month. This was perhaps the most important hiring decision he would make, at a time when he was considering a bid for president of the United States. Los Angeles Times
It’s a fight
The homelessness crisis has affected virtually every neighborhood in Los Angeles. But the close interaction between encampment residents and businesses and homeowners is especially intimate and confrontational in the industrial zone east of USC and in a residential area along Grand Avenue not far away. There have been a lot of problems. Los Angeles Times
Those scooters!
When the electric scooters descended on Santa Monica in September, the city wasn’t prepared. Now its City Council is preparing to vote on a pilot program that would rein in scooter rental companies such as Bird and Lime, with higher fees and tougher rules. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Big profile: Brian Roberts has been the force behind Comcast's growth. Now he's in the hunt for Fox. Los Angeles Times
Bummer: Shohei Ohtani's injury is bad news for the All-Star game. Los Angeles Times
Out on the streets: They're sick, traumatized, malnourished and transient — what child poverty looks like in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times
Pride! Tens of thousands turned out for the LA Pride Parade in West Hollywood. Los Angeles Times
Plus: LA Pride issued an apology after overselling tickets to event. ABC 7
History lesson: Travel the path of the Expo Line predecessor that ran from 1908 to 1953. Curbed LA
Sign of the times: “For more than 20 years, a vast section of the Northridge Fashion Center has remained idle after one of its anchor stores departed the mall. Now, the vacant space is getting a makeover.” Los Angeles Daily News
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
The moment: Immigrant families face a new threat to children’s health: uncertainty. Reveal News
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Math problems: When Garcetti unveiled his yearly budget in April, he promised major progress in an area long neglected by City Hall: reconstruction of the city’s worst roads.Yet a major portion of that work cannot happen unless the City Council increases the fee charged to utilities that rip up and repair the city’s streets. And in recent weeks, business leaders have been pushing back on the idea. Los Angeles Times
The home stretch: Meet John Cox and Gavin Newsom, the candidates for California governor. Los Angeles Times
Memorial: Remembering “the Iron Duke,” former Gov. George Deukmejian. Long Beach Press-Telegram
What’s next? “Charter schools mull over next moves after a big California election loss.” NBC 4
CRIME AND COURTS
In court: The administrative trial to determine whether former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito should be allowed to continue practicing medicine wrapped up Friday, ending a days-long hearing that recapped in dramatic fashion his double life of hard drug use. Los Angeles Times
Shooting: Five people were shot and two others injured when gunfire erupted at a house party attended by about 100 people in North Hollywood early Sunday. Los Angeles Times
DUI arrest: Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Manhattan Beach. Los Angeles Times
Sentenced: Two alleged San Francisco gang members have been sentenced to multiple life terms for murder, as well as pimping and racketeering charges. San Francisco Chronicle
THE ENVIRONMENT
Oops: The 175-acre Aliso fire was started accidentally by a boy, Orange County Fire Authority officials said Saturday. Orange County Register
Governor’s race: “California’s fossil fuel industry had it relatively easy under Jerry Brown. That’s going to change after November.” Mother Jones
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Athletes, they’re just like us! Pushed to the Inland Empire by the high cost of living, LAFC's Benny Feilhaber learned to enjoy his hours-long commute by train. Los Angeles Times
RIP: In “Parts Unknown,” Anthony Bourdain searched the world for human moments — and for his own place in it. Los Angeles Times
Do it: “We could fully fund our newsrooms — from salaries and benefits to notepads and pens — if we had 60,000 people supporting us through digital subscriptions. Roughly 15,000 do so today.” Sacramento Bee
Caught on video: A jogger dramatically dismantled a homeless person's Lake Merritt encampment Friday evening, according to a video filmed by Oakland resident JJ Harris and posted to the Facebook group Lake Neighbors. SF Gate
So amazing: Clyde Rodriguez spent his childhood toiling in fields picking grapes and garlic under a scorching summer sun. He went on to work for Bill Gates. Fresno Bee
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
