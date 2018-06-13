Essential California: Three Californias? It's a longshot, but ...

“I was lucky to live in the Marina district of San Francisco for 20-plus years, and I think it is one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. I worked near the water at Fort Mason and Ghirardelli Square and never tired of admiring the bay, the changing colors of the water, the fog rolling in. When I commuted across the bay to Skywalker Ranch, I felt a sense of wonder every day as I crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and marveled at the wonderful vistas of Sausalito, Mount Tam, the rolling hills of Marin, and San Francisco.”