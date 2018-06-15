Essential California: LAPD raids home of ex-USC gynecologist

Police detectives on Thursday served search warrants at the Los Angeles home of a former USC gynecologist and a storage facility as they investigate allegations that he sexually mistreated patients. Detectives said that 135 women have come forward to report issues with the doctor, who has denied any wrongdoing. Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Billy Hayes said sex-crimes detectives talked to George Tyndall and seized evidence during the search but did not provide further details. Los Angeles Times