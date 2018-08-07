Essential California: Trump's logging proposal is more kindling for controversy

“In 1954, when I was 7 years old, our family relocated to Southern California from Dayton, Ohio. My parents bought our home in a tiny new neighborhood then being developed on the former ’32 Olympics polo field, bordered on the south by Riviera Country Club and on the north by Paul Revere Jr. High. Summers were for camping, for visiting national parks, for exploring the Golden State. One of our most memorable day trips was also one of our first. On one day, we drove first up into the cool pine forests above Tehachapi — where patches of snow still remained — then down to the Mojave Desert, America's driest region, whence out to the coast to finish the day at the beach. Throughout our daylong road trip, my dad sang the praises of our new home state, of our unique opportunity to have such geographical diversity so nearby. ‘Skiing? Surfing? Camping? How lucky we are!’ ”