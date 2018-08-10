Essential California: An L.A. sheriff’s deputy faked evidence, but his misconduct was kept secret in court for years

“On summer evenings, my dad would drive my family’s 1950s Ford Fairlane convertible to LAX. Back then, you could drive your car right up to the edge of the landing strips, with only a chain-link fence separating you from the airstrip. He’d park the car right up to the fence. We’d lie on our backs on top of the car and wait for the airplanes to land. As the airplanes were making their descent, we’d raise our arms and pretend we could touch them until the sound was so loud we’d cover our ears and scream with delight.”