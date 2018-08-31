Essential California: Wildfires make it harder to get insurance

“I grew up in Coos Bay, Ore.; my maternal grandparents raised my sister and me. In the late 1950s, they told us that we were going to take a trip to California just so we could say that we had been there. We were so excited; I had read movie magazines, I’d heard about Disneyland and saw California as a state of bright lights, big cities and movie stars. We left early in the morning driving down Highway 101, which took us along the Pacific Ocean and through the small towns on the Oregon coast; we stopped for lunch along the way and then continued on. It seemed like such a long drive, were we never going to get there? Finally, we both fell asleep. We were awakened by my grandmother a short time later, telling us that we were in California. I raised up and looked out the window, such disappointment. There were just more trees, no big city, no bright lights or movie stars. They took us to the Trees of Mystery the next day as well as a small aquarium in Crescent City, then we returned home.