Essential California: New scooter rules for L.A.

In recent months, dozens of religious minorities from Iran have seen their asylum claims denied despite a decades-old program designed to help them. Many have been left stranded in Austria, unable to go home and unsure if they will ever make it to the U.S. The administration in February rejected the cases of 87 Iranian refugees — an unprecedented move for a program with a near 100% acceptance rate, attorneys said. The government did not provide a reason for the denials, saying it was “a matter of discretion.” Some of the refugees, who had traveled to Vienna as part of the asylum process, and family members in the U.S. filed a class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Los Angeles Times