Essential California: Knowing 'Suge' Knight

A changing state seen through soccer: Like football or basketball in other locales, soccer often seems like the clearest path out of the Salinas Valley. The valley’s rich soil makes migration a constant in the area, from the waves of Mexican rancheros and Spanish colonists long ago to the Depression-era Okies in John Steinbeck's “Grapes of Wrath.” Now, a generation after Cesar Chavez was thrown in jail on the East Side during a 1970 lettuce strike, it’s impossible to miss the imprint of the thousands of Mexican immigrants who feed America’s appetite for strawberries, lettuce and broccoli. Los Angeles Times