Today: What Italy's Quake Teaches California. Trump's Immigration Two-Step.

TOP STORIES

What Italy’s Quake Teaches California

If California had an earthquake similar to the deadly temblor that struck central Italy this week, how would our buildings fare? Seismic experts and structural engineers say there are still thousands of unreinforced masonry and brittle concrete buildings across the state that are dangerous. Read on to see what can be done.

Trump’s Immigration Two-Step

Will Donald Trump’s complicated dance on immigration policy get him into trouble with his supporters? His recent rethinking about whether to deport all 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally is putting him in a precarious position that, depending on the details, could be seen as the kind of bait-and-switch that has sunk many a politician before him. More may be revealed in a speech that’s been rescheduled for next week.

Clinton Bashes the Alt-Right and Praises the GOP

Yes, you read that right. Hillary Clinton had some good things to say about Republican leaders past and present while appealing to GOP voters to renounce Trump. It was part of her new line of attack that accuses Trump of aligning himself with the alt-right movement and helping foment racial hatred.

Should We Bail on the Traditional Bail System?

Government civil rights lawyers and others have been taking a look at the money-based bail system, challenging the use of fixed bail schedules for people who are arrested. The argument: The Constitution forbids punishing people by keeping them in jail just because they’re too poor to pay. Here’s what people on both sides of the issue say would happen if money bail were abolished.

Scholars Without a Home

They juggle classes, multiple jobs — and the uncertainty of where to sleep. No one knows how many college students are homeless. The Cal State system alone suspects that as many as one-tenth of its 475,000 students do not have fixed, steady places to stay overnight. Now, it’s trying to pin down that number and figure out who they are. Read on for the stories of some who are struggling.

CALIFORNIA

-- Voting will never be quite the same in California if lawmakers pass reforms.

-- The judge in the Stanford rape case will no longer hear criminal matters by his own request.

-- “The cheapest buzz you can get on skid row”: Officials try to stop the homeless from smoking spice after dozens have been sickened.

-- A police sweep called “Operation Gang of Thrones” netted a cache of Ecstasy, Molly, Xanax ... and a baby alligator.

NATION-WORLD

-- Secret aerial surveillance by Baltimore police is stirring outrage.

-- “Crisis levels” of racism: A senior U.N. official reflects on America.

-- Now that a peace deal with FARC is sealed, can Colombia convince voters to approve it?

-- A pariah no more, Myanmar is open for business, and corporate America is already in line.

-- Your coffee habit may be written in your DNA.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Movie review: The home-invasion thriller “Don’t Breathe” flexes its genre muscles.

-- Carlos Santana, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock join forces for the Mega Nova supergroup.

-- The Herb Alpert Foundation is donating $10.1 million to L.A. City College, making studies for music majors tuition-free.

-- Dwayne Johnson’s baller status is solidified: He tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors.

BUSINESS

-- Can new chief executive Thomas Dooley fix what's ailing Viacom?

-- Hyundai's eco-friendly Ioniq tries to woo hearts away from Prius.

-- As Santa Ana gentrification hits their pocketbooks, immigrants turn to co-ops to help make ends meet.

-- Apple has released an update to iPhone security after powerful spyware targeted an activist.

