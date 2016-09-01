Today: About That Wall... Privilege and the Pinch of Handcuffs.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
About That Wall…
Donald Trump tried to move past the confusion over his stance on immigration with a lengthy speech outlining a 10-point plan, delivered just hours after he had visited Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. One consistent theme: The much-promised wall will be built, and Mexico will pay for it. Though Trump said the issue of payment didn’t come up when he spoke with Peña Nieto, el presidente begged to differ. Here’s a closer look at Trump’s hard-line proposals on immigration. Plus, read the full text of the speech, annotated by Times journalists.
More Politics
-- Hillary Clinton dismissed Trump's Mexico trip as a “photo op.”
-- President Obama went after climate change skeptics at a conservation summit at Lake Tahoe.
-- Remember the naked Trump statue on Hollywood Boulevard? It could be yours, for the right price.
Privilege and the Pinch of Handcuffs
Kent and Jill Easter thought that if charges were ever filed against them in a drug-planting case, the D.A.’s office would notify them in advance. They were lawyers, after all, and had a strong legal team at their side. Career prosecutor Christopher Duff had something else in mind. Read Chapter 4 of Christopher Goffard’s six-part series, “Framed.”
It’s Just a Step to the Right
California’s U.S. Senate race is a case of Democrat versus Democrat. So far, Kamala Harris has held a clear edge over Loretta Sanchez in fundraising, party endorsements and the polls, especially among Democrats. Can Sanchez win by appealing to Republicans? Her campaign has recently tilted to the right. “It’s not like she’s going to suddenly become something she’s not,” her political consultant says. “But a lot of what is in her record is what Republicans like.”
From Sacramento, Let’s Make a Deal
A breakthrough on cap-and-trade funds. An expansion of California’s family leave law. Tougher background checks for Uber and Lyft drivers. The Capitol in Sacramento was a blur of activity Wednesday as the final hours of this year’s legislative session ticked down. Perhaps the biggest development was an end to a two-year logjam on spending $900 million for programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The quirkiest? Denim is now the official state fabric. Now, those bills are off to Gov. Jerry Brown.
So Much for Brazil’s Post-Olympic Glow
Brazil's Senate has ousted the country’s first female president, Dilma Rousseff, upon convicting her of breaking fiscal responsibility laws. The more conservative Vice President Michel Temer will serve out the rest of Rousseff’s term, which expires in 2018. Among the challenges: a crippling recession, an investigation into widespread corruption, a public health emergency with Zika, and a crisis of confidence in the political system.
CALIFORNIA
-- Chris Brown's attorney is insisting on his client’s innocence and is questioning the motives of the accuser.
-- Gambled and lost: The Normandie Casino has been ordered to pay millions after failing to report high-roller winnings to the government.
-- Los Angeles lawmakers tentatively voted to give the city’s blessing to hundreds of “granny flats.”
-- Heat and withered brush are feeding wildfires in Riverside and Orange counties.
NATION-WORLD
-- The Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from North Carolina’s Republican leaders to enforce the state’s voter ID rules.
-- One man is on a quest to identify the thousands of dead at a paupers’ cemetery in Tacoma, Wash.
-- Pakistan says 1.5 million Afghan refugees must leave as part of its get-tough measures to combat terrorism.
-- Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will demonstrate today in Caracas.
-- An experimental drug offers hope of slowing memory loss in early Alzheimer's patients.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Times TV critic Mary McNamara champions a few shows that deserve more buzz than they receive.
-- They had the beat: The Go-Go's say goodbye at the Greek.
-- Slow-jam that news: Here are a handful of pop culture moments featuring the Obamas.
-- More than 200 musicians have signed a legal brief supporting Pharrell Williams’ appeal of the “Blurred Lines” judgment against him and Robin Thicke.
-- Shakespeare at the Bowl is much ado but about what? Times classical music critic Mark Swed investigates.
-- If you saw snippets of the legal drama “The Defenders” in “Mad Men,” you might be interested to know it’s out on DVD.
BUSINESS
-- Even when there's plenty of competition, the prices of some drugs keep rising in the U.S.
-- The South Korean shipping giant Hanjin has filed for bankruptcy protection. It has a majority stake in the Port of Long Beach’s biggest terminal.
-- American Girl is pinning its hopes on a pint-sized doll to cure a multimillion-dollar problem.
SPORTS
-- The Angels are challenging Anaheim over the approval of a development next to Angel Stadium.
-- “They’re playing great”: Luke Walton discusses his young Los Angeles Lakers roster.
OPINION
-- Was Trump’s quick trip to Mexico dumb or politically daring? Cartoonist David Horsey weighs in.
-- See you in court? Not any time soon in Los Angeles.
ONLY IN L.A.
Word up: Los Angeles will be celebrating its 235th birthday on Sunday. To mark this auspicious occasion, columnist Patt Morrison met with USC linguist Edward Finegan to look at how the City of Angels has increased our vocabulary by giving us terms such as “Carmageddon,” “surface street” and “step and repeat.” Fun fact: The Oxford English Dictionary contains 192 first citations for words attributed to our very own Los Angeles Times. Toooootally.
