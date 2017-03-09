Today: The 'Join or Else' Push for 'Repeal and Replace.' SoCal Could Use a Giant Rain Barrel.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

The ‘Join or Else’ Push for ‘Repeal and Replace’

Republican leaders are fighting against the notion that their healthcare overhaul plan is already in critical condition, amid opposition from an unlikely alliance of the left, healthcare groups and factions of the right, including some Republican governors. House Speaker Paul Ryan insisted that President Trump was on his side and offered a choice: Join in or risk being blamed for breaking the GOP promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The X-factor: how aggressively Trump weighs in. Here are some of the key differences in the Republican plan and Obamacare, stacked up side by side.

More Politics

-- “Women are the backbone of this country”: Women across the nation skipped work, wore red and rallied on “A Day Without a Woman.”

-- The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into the breach that resulted in WikiLeaks’ publishing records about the CIA’s computer hacking operations, according to a U.S. official.

-- San Francisco asked a federal judge to block Trump’s order threatening to strip federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities.

Escape From Mosul: A Must-Watch Video

We often read about the desperation of families fleeing the destruction of Mosul as Iraqi forces try to reclaim the city from Islamic State. Seeing it on video adds another dimension. Times foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos narrowly escaped a mortar attack when he went inside a Mosul neighborhood to capture scenes that were filled with chaos and suspicion, but also tenderness and compassion.

Jumah Diwan, 70, carries a white flag and a few belongings in a bag while fleeing the fighting in Mosul's Wadi Hajar neighborhood on Saturday. Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times Jumah Diwan, 70, carries a white flag and a few belongings in a bag while fleeing the fighting in Mosul's Wadi Hajar neighborhood on Saturday. Jumah Diwan, 70, carries a white flag and a few belongings in a bag while fleeing the fighting in Mosul's Wadi Hajar neighborhood on Saturday. (Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

In L.A., the Voting Is Over but the Debates Rage On

On Measure S, the L.A. ballot initiative to crack down on large-scale development projects, voters sent a clear message: More than two-thirds rejected it. But many of the business, political and labor leaders who opposed Measure S aren’t taking much of a victory lap, as L.A. still faces the underlying issue of how to build amid a housing crisis. Meanwhile, the battle over charter schools will also continue, as only one of the three L.A. school board races was decided and the other two go to a runoff in May.

SoCal Could Use a Giant Rain Barrel

The good news in the L.A. area this winter has been all the water many storms have brought. The bad news is all the water that has gone down the drain. From Jan. 18 to 31 alone, an estimated 25 billion gallons of stormwater flowed into the ocean from the L.A. River watershed. Cities are trying to figure out how to capture and use runoff to replenish local groundwater supplies. But there’s no single way to do that, and it isn’t cheap.

Question for Sports Parents: ‘Could This Be Me?’

This story began with an email: “I ruined my son’s HS sports career and almost his life — a cautionary tale,” read the subject line. It was from a man on the Westside whose tale is all too familiar, one of pushing his talented son too far. How did it happen? The family opened up to columnist Bill Plaschke. “If I can help one parent not make the same mistakes I made,” the father said, “then it’s been worth it.”

CALIFORNIA

-- An antiabortion provision in the House GOP healthcare plan could make it impossible for most Californians to take advantage of proposed tax credits meant to offset the cost of health insurance.

-- George Skelton: A state single-payer healthcare system? Nice idea, but it's just California dreaming.

-- Homeless-services advocates in L.A. cautiously celebrated the apparent victory of Measure H, a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would fund housing and support. Plus: See if your neighborhood voted for it.

-- The California Highway Patrol asked prosecutors to charge 106 people in connection with clashes last summer between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters in Sacramento.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Troy Kotsur, star of twin Edward Albee plays opening at the Wallis, has built a stage, TV and film career turning American Sign Language into a visceral yet poetic art form.

-- The film “Kong: Skull Island” is poised for a $50-million opening as the studios behind it take a monster franchise gamble.