Today: Dear Trump Voters, Your Healthcare Is Now on the Line.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Dear Trump Voters, Your Healthcare Is Now on the Line

The Republican plan to overhaul healthcare will get its first official test of the numbers this week when the Congressional Budget Office unveils its assessment. GOP leadership has already intimated the office’s report can’t be trusted, and President Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services says, “Nobody will be worse off financially.” An L.A. Times analysis shows otherwise: The proposal would most hurt lower-income, older voters in conservative, rural parts of the country — that is, a good portion of Trump’s backers.

Imagine Being Latino and Muslim

Trump’s changes to immigration policy are sending shock waves near and far. For some undocumented immigrant parents, such as those at a Mormon church in Utah, the fear of deportation has led them to sign power of attorney papers to ensure their U.S.-born children prosper. For those at Houston’s Centro Islámico, the nation's only Spanish-speaking mosque, new fears — and new kindnesses — are coming to the fore. In California, talk of making it a “sanctuary state” has divided law enforcement. And outside the U.S., travelers are starting to think twice about visiting for business or pleasure.

More Politics

-- Congressional pressure, including from some Republicans, is mounting over Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that he was wiretapped on President Obama’s orders.

-- Outspoken Manhattan federal prosecutor Preet Bharara said he was fired after refusing Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions’ request to resign along with other U.S. attorneys.

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be back. He’s not interested in running for the U.S. Senate.

-- Tensions are high as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson takes his first trip in office to Asia, a six-day sweep through Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing.

Nukes on the Highway

The unmarked 18-wheelers on the nation’s interstates and two-lane highways have defenses that could kill an intruder. Their cargo is even more deadly: nuclear bombs. An L.A. Times investigation has found that the agency that oversees the transportation of warheads from missile silos, bomber bases and submarine docks to nuclear weapons labs across the country is struggling with problems of forced overtime, high driver turnover, old trucks and poor worker morale. Experts say the danger is not a traffic accident, but a terrorist hijacking.

Hollywood Conservatives in the Closet

You wouldn’t know it from watching award shows, but Hollywood does have its conservatives. Some, like Clint Eastwood and Jon Voight, are upfront about it. Others say they can’t afford to come out of the political closet, even if they’re traditional Republicans who aren’t exactly enamored with Trump. There’s even a club, Friends of Abe, that keeps the identities of its members secret.

The Desert in Super-Bloom

It’s a scene right out of tourism board ad, or maybe an antihistamine commercial: a once-in-a-decade wildflower “super bloom” in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, made possible by the heavy winter rains we’ve had. Thousands are making the trek. As to how long it lasts, that’s up to the weather and some very hungry caterpillars.

Mike Lightner of Boulder, Colo., photographs flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Mike Lightner of Boulder, Colo., photographs flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County. Mike Lightner of Boulder, Colo., photographs flowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

At 94, She’s Standing Her Ground

Marjorie Romer was born in 1923 and grew up in Los Feliz. She can tell you about roller skating to the Carthay Circle Theater to see Dorothy Lamour on screen in 1937. And she can tell you about all the memories she’s had in her historic Westlake house over the last 50 years. Some of her most recent stories, though, aren’t so pleasant: She told columnist Steve Lopez about being burglarized three times in five days. The fourth time, she shooed the burglar away.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- The life-and-death stakes of an Affordable Care Act repeal in one of L.A. County's poorest, sickest regions.

-- The streets have ears: A California bill could expand the use of gunshot detection sensors in communities.