Today: The Big Score for the GOP Plan: No Healthcare for Millions.

The Big Score for the GOP Plan: No Healthcare for Millions

The White House cried foul. House Republicans tried to find bright spots. But the numbers from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on the House Republican healthcare plan don’t look good for lower-income Americans and those nearing retirement. By 2026, 24 million fewer Americans would have health coverage than under the Affordable Care Act. Fourteen million fewer poor people would be covered by Medicaid. Cost savings to the federal government: $337 billion over the next decade. (Read the full CBO report here.) Will the findings slow the GOP’s push to advance the bill through the House by as soon as next week? Meanwhile, columnist Michael Hiltzik gives some examples that he feels say a lot.

-- IRS records show the nonprofit run by white nationalist Richard Spencer has lost its tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns with the federal government.

-- The Justice Department asked for more time to provide evidence for President Trump’s unproven assertion that his predecessor wiretapped Trump Tower.

-- A House bill under review would allow employers to impose hefty penalties on employees who decline to participate in genetic testing as part of workplace wellness programs.

-- An internal poll by California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa showed his support of Trump hurt Issa’s favorability ratings last year. He has since distanced himself from the president.

How to Police Your Border, DIY-Style

Remember the Minuteman Project? In Bulgaria, along the border with Turkey, volunteer brigades are on the prowl looking to stop Muslim migrants from entering Europe. Times foreign correspondent Shashank Bengali checked in on perhaps the country’s largest far-right vigilante group, as its members trained in a snowy forest wearing combat fatigues.

An instructor demonstrates the use of a hunting knife to volunteers who aim to stop migrants from crossing into Bulgaria from Turkey. Shashank Bengali / Los Angeles Times An instructor demonstrates the use of a hunting knife to volunteers who aim to stop migrants from crossing into Bulgaria from Turkey. An instructor demonstrates the use of a hunting knife to volunteers who aim to stop migrants from crossing into Bulgaria from Turkey. (Shashank Bengali / Los Angeles Times)

‘Room for Rent’ in Little Saigon

Behind the bustle of shopping centers and restaurants in Orange County’s Little Saigon lies a quiet world of struggle for those trying to make ends meet. Some are in low-wage jobs or trying to put their lives back together; others are foreign students or traveling salesmen. They find tiny rooms to rent in Vietnamese newspaper classified ads. No credit checks or contracts are involved. Cash and a bit of trust usually suffice.

Criminal Suspects, Take Note: Our Sheriff’s Deputies Now Wear Gold Belt Buckles

L.A. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell is spending $300,000 on a minor makeover of deputies’ uniforms: changing the color of their belt buckles, belt snaps, baton rings and key holders from silver to gold. McDonnell says it will make them look more professional and that will better convey to a suspect that a deputy is in control. Some rank-and-file deputies would rather see the money go elsewhere, especially when the department is tightening its belt.

That’s One Way to Lower Student Debt

The odds of it making past Gov. Jerry Brown’s scrutiny aren’t very high, but California lawmakers have proposed what would be the most generous college aid plan in the U.S. It would cover not only tuition but also living expenses for nearly 400,000 Cal State and UC students, and increase grants to community college students. Estimated price tag: $1.6 billion per year.

-- Carol T. Christ will become UC Berkeley’s first female chancellor. She’ll be taking over at a critical time for the university.

-- The L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood will be replaced this year with a protest march for human rights.

-- Authorities are investigating vandalism at the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes.

-- An L.A. warehouse fire over the weekend left a pungent odor, thanks to a supply of chili peppers that went up in smoke.