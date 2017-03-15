Today: Is There a Doctor in the House? The Short Form of Trump's 1040.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
Is There a Doctor in the House?
So much for “insurance for everybody.” The White House shifted away from that stated goal of President Trump, instead promising the House GOP healthcare plan offers “more people the option to get healthcare.” Whatever the wording, the effort looks to be in deep trouble, as many Republicans in Congress continue to oppose it. Lisa Mascaro takes a look at how it ended up that way so quickly and what obstacles lie ahead.
The Short Form of Trump’s 1040
The first two pages of Trump’s federal income tax return for 2005 don’t clear up questions about how he made his money that year or any other. Though a White House official confirmed their authenticity, we don’t know where they came from. (They’re marked “client copy.”) But the documents, revealed on MSNBC, do offer a rare glimpse into Trump’s financial dealings and show he paid $38 million in federal taxes, with $150 million in reported income. Here’s what else they show.
More Politics
-- Trump is expected to direct the Environmental Protection Agency today to shelve aggressive vehicle fuel economy targets that are a pillar of climate action and anti-pollution efforts in California and nationwide.
-- How did a protege of Ronald Reagan become “Vladimir Putin’s favorite congressman”? A closer look at Dana Rohrabacher.
-- A survey says the nation’s top chief executives like what they’re seeing from Trump and the GOP.
A Dose of Reality on Experimental Drugs
Not many things related to healthcare cut across party lines these days, but at least one idea has made the leap. Thirty-three states including California already have “right to try” laws that allow dying patients to appeal directly to drug companies to try out medications while they’re still being tested. The remaining states are looking at doing the same, and President Trump is a fan. But is it good medicine? Ethicists, drug-safety experts and a former FDA commissioner offer a dose of reality.
In the Heart of L.A., They Feel the Bern
The heart of Los Angeles — that is, the 34th Congressional District — is up for grabs after Xavier Becerra went on to become California attorney general. Of the nearly two dozen candidates who are running in the April 4 primary, at least three say Bernie Sanders inspired them to run. How they fare could be an early indication of the staying power of Sanders’ movement.
Everyone Into the Pool
March Madness is here, and the pressure is on not just the basketball teams like USC, which tonight will try to play its way into the big tournament that starts Thursday, but also on bracket makers across the country. Need some tips? Sports analytics expert Ed Feng has a few, and columnist Bill Plaschke has made his picks. Fill out your bracket here — and keep it legal, of course.
CALIFORNIA
-- Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck says that his department has seen a “significant increase” in the number of shootings by officers so far this year.
-- A woman suspected of abandoning her 2-year-old daughter in a Riverside grocery store was arrested after a bank teller recognized her face from news reports.
-- Gardena hopes Larry Flynt’s gamble on the old Normandie Casino will pay off. It’s been renamed the Lucky Lady Casino and its renovations include a neon sign depicting a scantily clad woman.
-- A report says the Queen Mary is so corroded that it’s at risk of flooding and collapse, and fixing up the 1930s ocean liner could cost $289 million.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- The promoter behind Coachella is putting on a new two-day music festival in Pasadena featuring Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, the Shins and more.
-- Speaking of the Shins … a new album from the band and the latest release from Spoon show how indie rock is navigating middle age.
-- Pop-surrealist painter Mark Ryden has designed the costumes and sets for American Ballet Theatre’s “Whipped Cream.” He gave us a tour of his first foray onto the stage.
-- A museum exhibition in Mexico City explores the time one of L.A.’s most renowned architecture writers spent south of the border.
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
“Indescribable … Indestructible! Nothing Can Stop It!” read the poster for the 1958 horror film “The Blob.” Though the B-movie starring Steve McQueen didn’t do too well with critics, audiences ate it up. Jack Harris, who produced the film, has died at age 98.
NATION-WORLD
-- While those of us in Los Angeles enjoyed temperatures in the 80s, the Northeast U.S. was paralyzed with snow, sleet and rain.
-- An envoy for President Trump has finished two days of talks with leaders in Jerusalem and Ramallah in an effort to advance Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts.
-- Authorities in southern Mexico are seeking international aid in identifying the remains of scores of people who were probably murdered and dumped in common graves.
-- French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is in hot water over wages his wife and children received for parliamentary jobs they allegedly never did.
-- The European Union’s Court of Justice has ruled that prohibiting hijabs in the workplace is not discriminatory.
BUSINESS
-- Warren Buffett once called the airline business a “death trap.” But in the last few months, he’s invested nearly $10 billion in United, American, Delta and Southwest airlines.
-- Your credit scores might go up this summer, thanks to a change in the information used to calculate the scores.
SPORTS
-- At 36, Venus Williams still loves tennis: “I feel like I'm the most joyful now, honestly.”
-- Bishop Montgomery High School ousted defending basketball champions Chino Hills in a Southern California Open Division regional semifinal game.
OPINION
-- Is it time for a 9/11-style commission to investigate Russian election meddling? Congressman Adam Schiff talks about it on Patt Morrison’s podcast.
-- A Georgetown law professor says a constitutional convention is the last thing America needs.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- Nine more Navy officers, including an admiral, were indicted in the ongoing “Fat Leonard” bribery scandal as more sordid details emerged. (San Diego Union-Tribune)
-- Americans are behind in filing their taxes. What’s going on? (Bloomberg)
-- A publisher is at the center of “The I.O.U.,” a previously unpublished story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. (The New Yorker)
ONLY IN L.A.
What has a gas bag and goes around in circles? Save your political jokes, please. We’re talking about the Goodyear blimp. Crew members have let out the helium from the company’s last blimp at its Carson airship base. The replacement: a semi-rigid dirigible, which still looks like a blimp but is quieter and easier to fly. Watch this video and try not to get deflated.
