Today: Is There a Doctor in the House? The Short Form of Trump's 1040.

TOP STORIES

Is There a Doctor in the House?

So much for “insurance for everybody.” The White House shifted away from that stated goal of President Trump, instead promising the House GOP healthcare plan offers “more people the option to get healthcare.” Whatever the wording, the effort looks to be in deep trouble, as many Republicans in Congress continue to oppose it. Lisa Mascaro takes a look at how it ended up that way so quickly and what obstacles lie ahead.

The Short Form of Trump’s 1040

The first two pages of Trump’s federal income tax return for 2005 don’t clear up questions about how he made his money that year or any other. Though a White House official confirmed their authenticity, we don’t know where they came from. (They’re marked “client copy.”) But the documents, revealed on MSNBC, do offer a rare glimpse into Trump’s financial dealings and show he paid $38 million in federal taxes, with $150 million in reported income. Here’s what else they show.

More Politics

-- Trump is expected to direct the Environmental Protection Agency today to shelve aggressive vehicle fuel economy targets that are a pillar of climate action and anti-pollution efforts in California and nationwide.

-- How did a protege of Ronald Reagan become “Vladimir Putin’s favorite congressman”? A closer look at Dana Rohrabacher.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach) points at a campaign poster with his image alongside Ronald Reagan's while giving a tour of his Washington office. Tom Williams / Roll Call

-- A survey says the nation’s top chief executives like what they’re seeing from Trump and the GOP.

A Dose of Reality on Experimental Drugs

Not many things related to healthcare cut across party lines these days, but at least one idea has made the leap. Thirty-three states including California already have “right to try” laws that allow dying patients to appeal directly to drug companies to try out medications while they’re still being tested. The remaining states are looking at doing the same, and President Trump is a fan. But is it good medicine? Ethicists, drug-safety experts and a former FDA commissioner offer a dose of reality.

In the Heart of L.A., They Feel the Bern

The heart of Los Angeles — that is, the 34th Congressional District — is up for grabs after Xavier Becerra went on to become California attorney general. Of the nearly two dozen candidates who are running in the April 4 primary, at least three say Bernie Sanders inspired them to run. How they fare could be an early indication of the staying power of Sanders’ movement.

Everyone Into the Pool

March Madness is here, and the pressure is on not just the basketball teams like USC, which tonight will try to play its way into the big tournament that starts Thursday, but also on bracket makers across the country. Need some tips? Sports analytics expert Ed Feng has a few, and columnist Bill Plaschke has made his picks. Fill out your bracket here — and keep it legal, of course.

CALIFORNIA

-- Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck says that his department has seen a “significant increase” in the number of shootings by officers so far this year.

-- A woman suspected of abandoning her 2-year-old daughter in a Riverside grocery store was arrested after a bank teller recognized her face from news reports.

-- Gardena hopes Larry Flynt’s gamble on the old Normandie Casino will pay off. It’s been renamed the Lucky Lady Casino and its renovations include a neon sign depicting a scantily clad woman.

-- A report says the Queen Mary is so corroded that it’s at risk of flooding and collapse, and fixing up the 1930s ocean liner could cost $289 million.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- The promoter behind Coachella is putting on a new two-day music festival in Pasadena featuring Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, the Shins and more.