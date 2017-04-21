Today: Cold Reality: ICE Isn’t Ready to Ramp Up Deportations

Overworked and underprepared: That’s how a new report describes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Cold Reality: ICE Isn’t Ready to Ramp Up Deportations

President Trump’s plans to step up deportations of people residing illegally in the U.S. are hitting a wall. According to a new government report, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “overwhelming caseloads,” its records are “likely inaccurate,” and its deportation policies and procedures “are outdated and unclear.” The overworked staff probably won’t be getting a lot of help any time soon. Case in point: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where two out of three applicants fail its lie detector test.

More Politics

-- Trump was upbeat about a revived Republican healthcare bill that he said could pass as soon as next week.

-- The president directed the Commerce Department to expedite an investigation into whether the way other countries sell steel compromises U.S. national security.

-- L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti used his State of the City address to present Los Angeles as a compassionate counterpoint to Trump’s policies. The top priority in the mayor’s proposed budget is fighting homelessness.

Why L.A.’s Construction Jobs Pay Less Today

Trump often talks of immigrants taking Americans’ jobs and pushing down wages, but the reality can be more complex. Look no further than Los Angeles’ construction job market. Just a few decades ago it was two-thirds white and heavily unionized; now it’s 70% Latino, heavily immigrant and largely non-union. But for more than a decade before the influx of immigrants, the push was on to shun union labor and drive down wages. “Immigrants are not the cause of this, they are the effect,” says one sociologist who has studied the history of Southern California construction.

Carpenter Eddie Ybarra, left, makes $40 an hour as a union member. Francisco Martinez, right, makes $27.50 an hour as a non-union sheet metal worker. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A Shootout in Paris

With the first round of France’s presidential elections coming up Sunday, Paris was already on high alert when a gunman opened fire on a police van on the Champs-Elysées, killing one officer and injuring two other people. Officers shot and killed the attacker, whom Islamic State claimed as one of its own.

Dispatches From the Culture Wars

It was on, then off, and now it’s…. UC Berkeley officials say they have reversed their decision to cancel conservative commentator Ann Coulter’s appearance next week and rescheduled it to May 2, but Coulter tweeted that she’s still going to show up for the original date. Meanwhile, conservative media are abuzz about the firing of Bill O’Reilly, who is leaving Fox News with $25 million. And check out L.A. Times TV critic Lorraine Ali’s take on “a man who ripped up and reshaped the modern media landscape.”

What’s Bad for GM … in Venezuela

Food is scarce, inflation is soaring, and bloody street protests in Venezuela have been aimed at the removal of President Nicolas Maduro and his leftist government. Major international companies there also have run into problems, such as Coca-Cola suspending production last year because of sugar shortages. The latest is GM, which pulled out of Venezuela after it says government authorities illegally seized its plant. Maduro says it’s the “corrupt” business leaders who are causing problems.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

“For years, the literati have sneered at Southern California, dismissing the place as a brain-dead tanning salon with beauty — not books — on its mind. Well, get a clue, New York.” That was from a preview story of the first L.A. Times Festival of Books in 1996, which featured the likes of Ray Bradbury, Carolyn See and Abigail “Dear Abby” Van Buren. Twenty-one years later, the festival is still going strong. I’ll be interviewing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday at USC. Here are some of this year’s highlights.

CALIFORNIA

-- “I took someone’s life — now I am giving back”: In California’s prisons, inmates teach each other how to start over.

-- U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel of San Diego, who presided over the Trump University case and whom Trump criticized, is back in the spotlight with a case involving Trump’s immigration policies.