Today: Honor, Our Commander in Chief and an ‘Axis of Evil’

Honor, Our Commander in Chief and an ‘Axis of Evil’

President Trump said he would be “honored” to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “under the right circumstances,” which the White House later added don’t exist right now. So what is Pyongyang after as it develops nuclear weapons and missiles? One longtime analyst says the ultimate goal is reuniting the Korean peninsula under its own terms, and that means first driving a wedge between Seoul and Washington.

Wall Off Mexico? First, the White House Fence

President Trump’s border wall has been a cornerstone of his rallies, and just this Saturday, he said, “We will build a wall, folks, don't even worry about it.” But will it ever get built? For many Republicans in Congress and administration officials, “the wall” has become a catchall for border security, rather than a permanent physical structure. Even so, the $1-trillion deal to keep the government running doesn’t include money for new fencing or new border agents. One barrier it does fund: upgrades to the fence around the White House.

-- Congress is on track to deliver to Trump his first big bipartisan agreement this week with the $1-trillion spending bill, but don’t expect other major legislative accomplishments any time soon.

-- Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue rolled back stricter nutritional standards for school lunches that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

-- Trump followed up his comments about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War with a tweet that appeared to defend them.

Once Demoted, Later Promoted, in the Sheriff’s Department

One L.A. County sheriff’s official was suspended for a month in 1999, department documents show, after making false statements and putting false information into records. Another was demoted in 2008 after authorizing a deputy to fire a Taser at an inmate who then fell from a jail bunk. Despite their histories of serious discipline, Sheriff Jim McDonnell recently promoted them to high-ranking positions — at a time when he’s gone to court to try to fire several deputies.

A Dangerous Pursuit of the Truth in Mexico

Mexico is on track to have its most recorded homicides ever. It’s also become the third-deadliest country in the world for journalists, after Syria and Afghanistan. Times foreign correspondent Kate Linthicum traveled to Tijuana to see how those who report on the misdeeds of drug cartels or the government keep going under constant threat.

A Nail-Biter in Hollywood

In true Hollywood fashion, it was a cliffhanger — this one with an apparently happy ending. After negotiations stretched past a midnight Monday deadline, the Writers Guild of America has reached a deal with the major studios and networks for a new film and TV contract. That would avert the first writers strike in nearly a decade and avoid widespread disruption to productions nationwide.

-- Thousands of pro- and anti-Trump supporters demonstrated in downtown L.A., but things stayed relatively calm thanks to the LAPD’s preparation.

Marchers carry an American flag at the start of the May Day march that began at MacArthur Park.

-- Threats of violence, broken glass, fire and looting: Times photographers remember the L.A. riots.

-- A selection of protest music in the era of Trump.

-- Police in San Diego say a man who opened fire on a pool party was distraught over a recent breakup and there is “zero information to indicate that race played a factor.”

-- The contest to become the next governor is already awash in cash. This graphic shows one candidate got donations from Trump supporter Peter Thiel and Democratic backer George Soros.

-- A turnover of leadership at the California High-Speed Rail Authority could signal a shake-up as it wrestles with higher costs and construction falling behind schedule.

-- A report says an oil drilling site at a Westside golf course has flouted city rules by repeatedly installing new equipment without city approval.

-- A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck Santa Monica and West L.A. late Monday.