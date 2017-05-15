President Trump is preparing for a trip overseas later this week, but there are some pressing matters at home. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Turmoil, ‘Tapes’ and Tweets: Just Another Day in Trumpland

President Trump said he may unveil his choice for a new FBI director before he departs Friday on his first Air Force One trip abroad, an eight-day swing through the Middle East and Europe that suggests a more globalist approach than his rally rhetoric. But before he leaves, he faces growing turmoil in Washington. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle cautioned him not to name a political figure to lead the FBI, and Democrats said they may try to block Trump’s nominee to force the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Russia investigation. As for any “tapes” that Trump suggested he may have of conversations with James Comey, they want him to hand them over. No doubt, a tweet storm is brewing somewhere.

-- The White House is calling North Korea a “flagrant menace” after the test launch of a ballistic missile, which Pyongyang said was “capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead.”

-- Legal experts say Trump opened himself up to a charge of obstruction of justice when he said “this Russia thing with Trump” was on his mind when he fired Comey.

-- The last time a president admitted he secretly taped conversations, he had to resign.

This Went Viral in the Worst Way

If you’re reading this, we hope that means you haven’t been hit with the “WannaCry” computer virus. As people return to work today, cybersecurity experts are worried that what’s been called the largest ransomware attack will grow in scope. The virus exploits a weakness in Windows that had been discovered by the U.S. National Security Agency; that information was stolen by hackers. A top Microsoft executive is comparing it to the U.S. military losing track of some of its Tomahawk missiles.

Video: Inside the Big Dig Under Downtown L.A.

Slowly it turns, step by step, inch by inch: the tunnel-boring machine 60 feet under the streets of downtown Los Angeles. Operating this 400-foot-long, 1,000-ton beast is a tight-knit team of miners working on the S-shaped tunnel that will finally connect L.A.’s Expo, Blue and Gold line trains. “There are no bad people down here,” said one. “We would throw them out if there were.” Go underground with this 360-degree video, Times reporter Thomas Curwen’s article and an array of graphics that explain the big dig.

See the $1.75-billion Regional Connector project being built.

What’s Going On in Twin Falls, Idaho?! Just Making Yogurt, the Locals Say

To hear conspiracy theorist-cum-“performance artist” Alex Jones tell it, the town of Twin Falls, Idaho, has been under siege from refugees spreading crime and disease — and one of the area’s biggest employers, the Chobani yogurt company, is partly to blame. But Chobani has sued for defamation and, moreover, those who live in Twin Falls say people get along just fine and have been welcoming refugees for decades. It’s the latest from our series “On Edge in Trump’s America.”

A Painful Pilgrimage to Aleppo’s Historic Mosque

For thousands of residents who had fled Aleppo during Syria’s civil war, visiting the city’s historic Umayyad mosque is a rite of passage upon their return home. But the once-gleaming structure is now severely battered. “The destruction for the whole country is indescribable, just like what happened to the mosque,” one visitor told Times foreign correspondent Patrick J. McDonnell. “If you knew the mosque before the damage, and saw it now, it is like someone who lost a child or part of his body.”

-- Did Trump’s dismissal of Comey feel like a movie? Here it is as a screenplay in five acts.

-- After a week of self-inflicted chaos, Trump could see long-term costs to his presidency.

-- Columnist Robin Abcarian introduces us to the Malibu lawyer who is upending California’s political system, one town at a time.

-- Earthquake denial gets a lot harder when you stand on top of the San Andreas fault, as columnist Steve Lopez did.

-- What to have at this Italian restaurant? Restaurant critic Jonathan Gold recommends the $22 spaghetti.

-- Hi, Mom! Celebrating the mothers who let their boys grow up to be NFL stars.