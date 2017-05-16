The White House is facing another Russia-related crisis. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Loose Lips Can Sink Intel Relationships

What happened when Russian officials visited President Trump in the Oval Office the day after he fired FBI Director James Comey? The Washington Post reported that Trump shared highly classified intelligence — about Islamic State threats involving laptops aboard airliners — that was provided to the U.S. from an ally on condition that it not be shared. Though the White House issued carefully worded denials, the reaction among members of Congress was swift. “The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” said Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee. “Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now.” Other responses from senators: “terrifying,” “reckless” and “deeply disturbing.”

Shcherbak Alexander / Tass Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, from left, President Trump and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak meet in the Oval Office. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, from left, President Trump and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak meet in the Oval Office. (Shcherbak Alexander / Tass)

-- The Trump administration accused Syria’s government of hanging hundreds of political opponents and other prisoners and burning their bodies at a military prison near Damascus.

-- A panel of three judges in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, all Democratic appointees, listened to arguments on Trump’s revised travel ban.

-- Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein will brief all members of the Senate on Thursday about Trump’s firing of Comey.

International Hack Like a Pirate Day

An international manhunt is underway to find out who is behind the WannaCry virus that has infected computers around the globe. Could it lead to a North Korean connection? Investigators say they detected code similar to that used by a shadowy cybercrime network implicated in the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures. For now, the good news is that the ransomware infection seems to have slowed. But just when it seemed safe to go back into the online water, get this: Hackers, apparently unrelated to WannaCry, claim to have Disney’s new “Pirates of the Caribbean” and want a lot of Bitcoin in return. Meanwhile, lawyers are no doubt looking for someone to sue over WannaCry — but whom?

The Bumpy Road to a Driverless Future

Speaking of lawsuits … ride-hailing giant Uber is locked in a legal fight with Google’s autonomous car project, called Waymo, over driverless car research. At stake could be eventual dominance over a market that looks to be worth billions and billions of dollars. Can’t they all just share the road?

China Has a Plan to Change the World, but That Name … Uh

“Belt and Road Initiative” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, and it can take some time to grasp the idea that “belt” refers to a band of countries along the ancient Silk Road and “road” is actually a shipping route. But China is presenting this massive project to build ports, railways and pipelines from Asia to Europe as nothing short of a new world economic order. And it’s using a summit of world leaders and some unlikely online videos (“Belt and Road bedtime stories”) to sell the idea.

Hollywood Loses an Old-School Mogul

Brad Grey sold belt buckles when he was in high school; he’d use those skills years later pitching HBO on a show called “The Sopranos,” which helped usher in the so-called golden age of television. Now Hollywood is mourning the death of 59-year-old Grey, who until just three months ago was leading Paramount Pictures through some tumultuous times. Here’s a look back at a tenacious figure who enjoyed a conspicuous A-list lifestyle.

