Today: Trumpcare Scorecard: 23 Million More Americans Without Insurance

The numbers are out on the GOP healthcare plan, President Trump is meeting with NATO leaders, and Montana politics go Wild West.

TOP STORIES

Trumpcare Scorecard: 23 Million More Americans Without Insurance

House Republicans didn’t wait for the numbers to be crunched when they passed their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act three weeks ago. Now, they’re getting crunched for the numbers: 23 million fewer people insured by 2026, with many others seeing higher deductibles and skimpier health coverage, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. What this means for the Senate Republicans’ discussions is unclear, given all the debate is taking place behind closed doors. Read the CBO’s full analysis here, and get our side-by-side comparison of the GOP plan versus Obamacare.

Still ‘Obsolete’? Trump Visits NATO in a Time of Terror

The fight against terrorism will be at the top of the list when President Trump meets with NATO leaders in Brussels today, as the investigation into the Manchester bombing widens. U.S. officials are hoping NATO will formally join the effort against Islamic State — and Trump is expected to push for allied countries to pay more for their mutual defense. Meanwhile, nine people in Britain and Libya were taken into custody, including two of the Manchester attacker’s brothers and his father, as investigators look for evidence of a larger network’s involvement.

Body-Slams and Ballots in Big Sky Country

Under normal circumstances, not much attention would be paid to today’s election for Montana’s lone House of Representatives seat. Voters have sent a Republican to Washington for two decades. But circumstances are not normal. More than $17 million has been spent on the contest, and President Trump (via robocall) and Vice President Pence have campaigned for front-runner Greg Gianforte. Then, last night, Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault after a reporter for the Guardian said the candidate body-slammed him.

A Survival Guide: The Big One’s Coming

Have we got your attention now? Seismologist Lucy Jones, whose presence on TV has comforted many a Californian after an earthquake, is trying to shake people out of their complacency. Her message now is not to talk so much about what scientists don’t know but to emphasize what they do: A major quake is coming and there’s a lot you can do to protect yourself. Here are some tips to prepare.

The Dollars-to-Doughnuts Tale of SoCal’s Pink Pastry Boxes

It’s called the “9-9-4” — the 9-by-9-by-4-inch pink cardboard box that is the perfect fit for a dozen doughnuts. If you live in Southern California, you know they’re inescapable, even if you are trying hard to watch your weight. But why are they almost always pink here? Reporter David Pierson tracked down the origin story, and it’s one of those only-in-L.A. tales involving Cambodian refugees, a highflying entrepreneur and simple economics.

L.A.’s Man Behind the Curtain

Billionaire Jerry Perenchio, who died at age 86, didn’t like the spotlight. He refused to be photographed, which meant The Times was forced to run a 1982 portrait of him for decades, much to his apparent amusement. Behind the scenes, he orchestrated spectacles like the 1971 Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier fight and tennis’ “Battle of the Sexes,” backed films such as “Blade Runner” and “Driving Miss Daisy,” and turned Univision into a Spanish-language TV powerhouse. He donated tens of millions to charities and political causes, while living in a mansion once used as the fictional home of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

MUST-WATCH VIDEO

-- Chapman University has awarded an honorary MBA to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class with him.

CALIFORNIA

-- A massive landslide that closed Highway 1 near Big Sur is part of a $1-billion problem for the state.